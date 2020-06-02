8

Officiellt: Tencent har INTE köpt Bohemia

Vi är fortsatt oberoende, säger tjeckerna.

Uppdatering: Bohemia har nu också gjort en officiell dementi på officiell plats - den egna hemsidan. Så här skriver man:

Dear all, I just wanted to let you know that the information circulated by various major media sources about Bohemia Interactive acquired by Tencent is not true. We were talking to numerous potential partners in the past about possible strategic cooperation and we may do so in the future as well but as of now, we remain an independent studio

Ursprunglig nyhet: Bohemia Interactive dementerar nattens uppgifter om att kinesiska Tencent köpt stora aktieposter i företaget.

Företagets marknadschef Petr Poláček säger till tjeckiska HN (maskinöversättning) att det inte är sant, att Bohemia fortsätter som oberoende och att man inte känner till varifrån uppgifterna kommer.

It's not true. Tencent doesn't buy us. Bohemia Interactive remains an independent studio. We don't know where this information came from.

Även hos Reddit-sektionen ARMA News uppges Bohemia förneka affären. Där uppges (man anger ingen källa) VD:n Marek Španěl säga samma sak – det stämmer inte att Tencent köper Bohemia. Han fortsätter med att man tidigare övervägt samgåenden och samarbeten med andra företag och kanske kommer göra det i framtiden, men att man i nuläget fortsätter som oberoende studio.

"[...] the information circulated by various major media sources about Bohemia Interactive being acquired by Tencent is not true. [...] We were talking to numerous potential partners in the past about possible strategic cooperation and we may do so in the future as well but as of now, we remain an independent studio. "

Tencent har såvitt känt ännu inte kommenterat uppgifterna.

