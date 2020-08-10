13

EU kan komma att granska Apples vägran att släppa in Project Xcloud

NyhetXboxSpelbranschen
av

"Vi är medvetna om kritken" säger en talesperson.

Att Project Xcloud portas från Ios var en av förra veckans nyhetssnackisar och nu skriver Reuters att EU-kommissionens konkurrensavdelning kan komma att granska Apples ställning. En talesperson säger till nyhetsbyrån att "vi är medvetna om kritiken".

Apple är sedan i juni redan under EU-kommissionens lupp gällande reglerna för App Store och en formell utredning har dragit igång för att avgöra om de bryter mot EU:s konkurrenslagar. Då med bland annat Spotify i andra ringhörnan. Den danska EU-kommissionären Margrethe Vestager skrev då följande:

Mobile applications have fundamentally changed the way we access content. Apple sets the rules for the distribution of apps to users of iPhones and iPads. It appears that Apple obtained a “gatekeeper” role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices. We need to ensure that Apple's rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers, for example with its music streaming service Apple Music or with Apple Books. I have therefore decided to take a close look at Apple's App Store rules and their compliance with EU competition rules.

Det återstår att se vad utredningen kommer fram till och om Microsofts tjänst kan bli en del av den.

#app-store#apple#project-xcloud
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
13
 Kommentarer
Den (steam link) kom och gick också några gånger. Dessutom går det att genom den spela över internet också (remote play), så skillnaderna är minimala. idag 18:26 Apple vill tjäna pengar på sin egen lösning apple arcade bla. misstänker jag har inget med säkerhet att göra. idag 15:39 Inte helt säker på att det är något segment som Apple vill lägga pengar på att konkurera i. Jag grundar det på vilken underliggande infrastruktur dom har tillgänglig för streaming av spel. Mig veterligen är det bara Microsoft, Amazon och Google som har... idag 15:18 Ja jag undrar samma sak. Brorsan köpte en bättre telefon för att kunna köra remote play av Witcher 3 från sin PS4 till sin telefon, då han tyckte den gamla gick varm. Själv kör jag alltid spel på så stor skärm som möjligt. Min Switch är oftast dockad.... idag 14:51 Alltså vem vill ändå spela typ Halo på sin telefon? Känns mest som en gimmick för att visa att "det går" än faktiskt användbart. idag 14:23 @Aletheides: Inte riktigt de kan även fälla dem för att de har monopol på sin plattform, och blockerar andra företag för att erbjuda sina tjänster på deras plattform. idag 14:15 Vad är det som gjorde att dom godkände Steam Link men vägrar släppa in Xcloud och Stadia? Enda skillnaden är ju streamen går över ett lokalt nätverk istället för Internet, men spelen ligger fortfarande bortom Apples kontroll (tänkte på deras argument... idag 14:12 Hmm ja för slipsnissar i Bryssel skulle nog Arcade kunna användas som förevändning. Men precis som du säger så är tjänsten inte jämförbar. Men Tim Sweeney, mer känd som den skyldige till att ha drabbat mänskligheten med en än värre pandemi än corona,... idag 14:01 De som vill spela spel köper spel i appstore istället för via Xcloud. Det skulle krävas mycket mer än Xcloud för att folk ska byta från Apple till Android. idag 13:54 De har ju dock Apple Arcade. Visserligen ingen tjänst som streamar spel, men det är ändå en speltjänst som både Xcloud och Stadia konkurrerar mot. idag 13:53
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
21

Recension – Fall Guys är snubblande roligt

RecensionActionRacing2020-08-10 11:30

Tokroliga Fall Guys har potentialen att bli hur stort som helst.

Live
3

Teknikstund - Respawn snackar kollisionshantering i Titanfall

NyhetActionSpelbranschenidag 16:37

Nördigt och därför fantastiskt.

Nytt i forumet
Live
10

Control får lanseringsdatum på Steam

NyhetActionPCidag 15:34

Ett år efter Epic Game Store kommer Remedys övernaturliga shooter till Steam.

24

Snabbkollen - vilket mobiloperativ kör du?

Live
1

Dead Cells får ny bana gratis

NyhetActionidag 11:51

Grattis, nu kan du bli dödad av exploderande tunnor.

Live
6

Skaparna av MMO-Alien blir uppköpta av Planetside 2-studion

NyhetActionSpelbranschenidag 11:29

Det låter ju ganska lovande.

Live
21

Xbox Series X släppmånad bekräftad

NyhetHårdvaraXboxidag 09:24

"Holiday 2020" är nu november, fast utan Halo Infinite.

Live
6

The Last of Us 2 får mängder med nya gameplay-funktioner imorgon

NyhetActionPlaystationidag 08:58

Permadöd, one shot-mord, retroläge och mer implementeras i Grounded-uppdateringen.

Live
100

Diskussion: Vilka spel har förstörts av spelmoment du inte tål?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 12:56

Finns det spel du slutat lira på grund av enskilda moment?

Live
11

Se nextgen-gameplay från lovande Atomic Hearts

NyhetActionPlaystationXboxidag 08:18

Sju minuter 4K-upplöst utforskande av den konstiga världen - med giftiga springplantor och UFC-robotar.

Live
48

Halo Infinite försenas

NyhetActionXboxigår 22:28

Flaggskeppet för Xbox Series X dröjer till 2021.

Live
23

Guide - så kommer du igång med spelstreaming

Artikel2020-07-01 15:30

Samtidigt som det är busenkelt att komma igång med streaming idag blir det snabbt en djungel, både vad det gäller tjänster och teknik. Låt vår stora guide bli din machete.

Live
15

Ubisofts Battle Royale-utmanare Hyper Scape släppt

NyhetActionigår 16:14

Redo att spelas gratis på pc, Xbox One och Playstation 4.

Live
47

Från forumet: Vilka låtar förknippar du med spel?

Allmänt snack2020-08-09 20:39

Antingen spår från soundtracket eller låtar du själv spelat medan du lirat.

Live
4

Gillar du The Witcher och har fem timmar över?

NyhetRollspeligår 12:49

Bra, då finns det en video just för dig. Och Gustav.

Live
5

Digitalt spelmuseum låter dig testa olika sorters låsdyrkande

NyhetÖvrigtigår 12:26

Detta kanske ger svar på vilket spel som har bäst låsmekanik?

Live
26

Quiz – Vad kan du om ärkerivaler?

ArtikelÖvrigt2020-08-06 14:00

2,6 % har fått alla rätt på förra veckans quiz - de flesta får bara fem.

Live
14

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 försenas igen

NyhetÖvrigtigår 09:46

Det blir inget sugigt spel i år.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen