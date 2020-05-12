10

Audi sparkar Formel E-förare som lät proffs köra i smyg

av

E-racingen har fått sin hästsko i boxhandsken.

Audi har sparkat sin tyska Formula E-förare Daniel Abt efter att ha kommit på honom med att fuska.

På grund av coronan körs racingserien Formula E som esport med spelet Rfactor 2 istället för på banor världen över. Under helgens event kom det fram att Abt låtit den professionella esportsföraren Lorenz Hoerzing köra i hans ställe, rapporterar The Race.

Abt erkände och bad om ursäkt direkt när fusket upptäcktes. Audi sparkade honom omedelbart. Audis uttalande:

Daniel Abt did not drive his car in qualifying and the race at the fifth event of the Race at Home Challenge on May 23 himself, but let a professional sim racer do so.

He directly apologised for this on the following day and accepted the disqualification.

Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi – this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception.

For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect.
10
 Kommentarer
Bara jag som inte hade en aning om detta och tycker det är coolt de kör digitalt istället? idag 12:30 Ah, okey. Tack för klargörandet! Rätt agerat av Audi tycker jag, fuskare hör inte hemma någonstans! idag 11:52 verkar det som att han lärde sig sin läxa iaf... idag 11:41 Utan någon källa så har jag för mig att han blev "sparkad" från att delta i fler Formel E simulator race men är kvar som riktig förare i vanliga Formel E serien. Nascarföraren Kyle Larsson är däremot sparkad från sitt riktiga nascarteam på grund av sina... idag 11:25 Det står ju i citatet att han blev avstängd, inte sparkad. Vad gäller? idag 11:17 Varför laga mat i verkligheten när du kan göra det i Overcooked? idag 10:59 Varför går Lorenz Hoerzing skadefri ur detta, han var ju delaktig? Nu har jag noll koll på vad detta är för tävling, but still? idag 10:58 Och för alla som liksom jag undrar över hur det gick för E-sport proffset Lorenz Hoerzing mot de fysiska förarna så hade han 2:a plats i kvalificeringen och kom 3:a i loppet efter att ha slagits om vinsten ända framåt slutet. Ett visst problem där att... idag 10:54 För att det inte är samma sak? idag 10:22 Varför köra den IRL sen för när man lika gärna kan sitta och köra hemma? Formula E är väl inte värst stort heller jämfört med Formula 1. Dock har vi i Sverige nån bättre förare i Formula E än Formula 1 vill jag minnas. idag 10:14
