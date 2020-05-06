8

Project Reality ger WW2 till Battlefield 2



Den numera fristående modden ger sig i kast med västfronten.

Det har hunnit gå fem år sedan den klassiska Battlefield 2-modden Project Reality gjorde sig av med grundspelets bojor och blev helt fristående. Förra veckan släppte de en stor uppdatering, version 1.6, och i och med den introduceras västfronten i spelet.

In this latest version of Project Reality:BF2, we implement the long-awaited World War 2 Western Front theatre, with a fully equipped US Army and Wehrmacht, battling on five brand new maps with dozens of new weapons and vehicles. Next to that we also introduce several other new assets and features to the core PR experience.

Ändringslistan skvallrar om att vi kommer få se slagfält baserade på bland annat Omaha Beach, Carentan och Brecourt Assault - namn som nästan gör att man hör hur en M1 Garand plingar till när det är slut på skott.

  • Added new PR Account login system. More details can be found in in the DevBlog here and in the PR Manual here.

  • Added historic WW2 United States Forces.

  • Added historic WW2 Wehrmacht Forces.

  • Added 6 new maps: Kafr Halab, Omaha Beach, Carentan, Brecourt Assault, Reichswald and Merville.

  • Added ability to the medic class to drag bodies of wounded soldiers.

  • Added ejector seats to all appropriate aircraft.

  • Added Mi-8 AMTSh and Ka-29 Helix-B transport helicopters to Russian Forces.

  • Added KamAZ 4350 and 5350 trucks to Russian Forces.

  • Added Ivan Gren-class landing ship “Vladimir Andreyev” to Russian Forces.

  • Added CV9035 APC to Dutch Forces.

  • Updated vehicle weapons operated by passengers to have their projectile’s trajectory and initial position lag-compensated.

Det finns också en stor chans att du kommer att höra ledmotivet till Band of Brothers när du kollar på trailern eller dessa skärmdumpar.

Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Helt gratis. realitymod.com idag 19:44 Kan jag skaffa PR helt gratis eller behöver jag något? idag 19:29 Älskade PR, men Post Scriptum känns som den rättfärdige uppföljaren. Ingen idé att gå tillbaka till BF2 motorn och härja igen här, även om det lockar med originalutvecklarna. idag 18:34 Project Reality <3 idag 18:28 Vad väntade ni på? Är detta realistiskt i den meningen att en träff innebär att du om du inte dör på direkten åtminstone får livea förlamad resten av spelrundan? Jag är så trött på spel där man kan ha lagt sig i det perfekta bakhållet, sätter några kulo... idag 18:01 This Spelar fortfarande på helgnätterna för att återuppleva den totala spelupplevelsen, peaken var för ett antal år sedan när man satt med sina klanpolare och väntade varje kväll och lirade i flera timmar Riktigt kul att det fortfarande är rätt så aktiv... idag 17:50 PR är så fruktansvärt bra. Även 2020 är det bättre än Squad, Post Scriptum, Hell Let Loose och ARMA. idag 17:39 Trevligt! --- Får i sammanhanget också nämna Hell let Loose som jag köpte rätt tidigt men inte spelat förrän den senaste veckan, så här långt föredrar jag HLL framför Postscriptum. Spelet fungerar riktigt bra och är en skön upplevelse. Obs Rambo är kört... idag 17:00
