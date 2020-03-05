10

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection släpps i sommar

Blir det här vad Warcraft III Reforged inte blev?

Omgjord AI, nytt user interface, 4K, remastrat soundtrack (av upphovsmannen), upphottade videosekvenser och ett jävla RTS-ös. Det är något av vad Petroglyph hoppas att vi ska ta med oss från Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, som nu äntligen har fått ett släppdatum.

5 juni släpps titeln på Origin och Steam, och det blir som bekant en samling med remasters av både C&C och Red Alert, samt Covert Ops-, Counterstrike-, och Aftermath- expansionerna. Lead producer Jim Vessella pratade med PC Gamer:

"The community was eager to see us overhaul the Sidebar UI, and incorporate elements from Red Alert 2 and C&C 3, including tabs, extra slots, and hotkeys to help prevent the need for excessive scrolling. This community insight gave us the validation to make that decision with confidence, which we then further refined with the community council [a small group of community members who have been more directly involved in the process] throughout the course of development."

Vessella berättar även hur delat communit har varit:

“When we presented our first remastered attempt to the community council in early 2019, half of them loved it, and half of them weren’t feeling it. Even though some members were excited, we didn't want to let down half of our C&C fanbase, so we took feedback from the council and went back to the drawing board. After several months of iteration, we finally achieved a terrain style the vast majority of the council embraced, and this indicated we had a direction to move forward with."

Med den horribla lanseringen av Warcraft III-remastern i backspegeln är det verkligen upp till bevis för EA och Petroglyph, samtidigt som de har möjlighet att knäppa Blizzard på näsan - är det ens möjligt att ge ut gångbara omgörningar av 25 år gamla spel?

