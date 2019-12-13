34

Sekiro vann tyngst men Disco Elysium vann mest på The Game Awards

Vann rätt spel?

Även om nyhetstäckningen skvallrar om att The Game Awards handlar om framtidens spel, så är spektaklet faktiskt också en gala där årets bästa spel prisas. Death Stranding hade flest nomineringar men vann ändå inte mest. Tre troféer (för bästa musik, Mads Mikkelsens skådisinsats och bästa regi) gjorde nog ändå sitt till för att Hideo Kojima skulle somna belåten.

Flest priser (fyra!) kammade det hyllade Disco Elysium hem, för bästa narrativ, bästa rollspel, fräschaste indiespel ("Fresh indie game") och bästa oberoende spel ("Best independent game").

Men även om Disco Elysium vann mest så gick det tyngsta priset, årets spel, till Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Där stångades det med Death Stranding, Control, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2 och The Outer Worlds – men inte Disco Elysium. Hmph!

Samtliga vinnare (jo, det var rätt många) hittar du I menyn undertill.

Esports Team: G2 Esports (League of Legends)
Esports Players: Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Sentinels, Fortnite)
Esports Host: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
Esports Game of the Year: League of Legends (Riot Games)
Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2019
Esports Coach: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
Content Creator of the Year: Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek
Fresh Indie Game: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends (Respawn/Electronic Arts)
Sports/Racing Game: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
Strategy Game: Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
Family Game: Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Sora/Bandai Namco/Nintendo)
RPG: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
Action-Adventure Game: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Action Game: Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
VR/AR Game: Beat Saber (Beat Games)
Community Support: Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Mobile Game: Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
Independent Game: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
Ongoing Game: Fortnite (Epic Games)
Games for Impact: Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)
Performance: Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/SIE)
Audio Design: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Score and Music: Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Art Direction: Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Narrative: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
Game Direction: Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Game of the Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Ja samma för mig. Reaktions nivån är inte densamma som när man va 20 bast precis.. Grymt bra spel men tagit timmar att slå bossar fram till den sista, och där tog det stopp. Tack för mig FromSoftware :D 15/12 Jag har lirat igenom samtliga Souls spel och även Bloodborne men sista bossen på Sekiro fick jag inse att jag helt enkelt inte klarar av. Men ,, är ett väldigt bra spel ändå. Värdig vinnare !! 15/12 Försäljningssiffror säger ju egentligen ganska lite om hur bra ett spel är. Samma sak med tittarsiffror på twitch. Själv tycker jag fortnite är ett riktigt skitspel men ändå har det miljontals spelare och streamas flitigt på twitch. Smaken är som baken... 15/12 Säger du det så är det väl dags för mig att inhandla det:) 15/12 Det är inte lika mörkt som bloodborne,sen har du ju bara ett vapen så jag håller nog bloodborne högre med bättre omspelningsvärde men sekiro är fortfarande väldigt bra. 15/12 Om Disco elysium kommer till switch så köper jag direkt. Ser ut att vara ett perfekt sitta i sängen och somna till spel! Tyvärr så tror jag att Sekuro är för svårt för mig....har klarat alla souls spelen+blood borne. Förutom 3an.......jag börjar tappa... 14/12 Skulle sägs att dark souls 3 tog stora influenser av bloodbourne inom ramen för dark souls och det var bara bra! Sekiro tar det ett steg längre, combaten är något av det bästa i något from software spel. Det du går miste om i form av character customisa... 14/12 Tyckte inget spel riktigt stack ut i år 2019, vilket jag gör att jag anser det var ett av de sämsta i modern tid, speciellt om man inte spelar/äger någon konsol. Ja, innan DY dök upp som gubben i lådan helt oväntat och lyste upp den annars becksvarta... 14/12 Hur står sig sekiro mot bloodborne? Är det hälften så bra som bloodborne så tänker jag testa:) 14/12 Inte fel spel som vann, dock höll jag tummarna för att outer wilds skulle få något pris. Synd men samtidigt ett ganska smalt spel 14/12
