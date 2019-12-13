Sekiro vann tyngst men Disco Elysium vann mest på The Game Awards

Vann rätt spel?
Även om nyhetstäckningen skvallrar om att The Game Awards handlar om framtidens spel, så är spektaklet faktiskt också en gala där årets bästa spel prisas. Death Stranding hade flest nomineringar men vann ändå inte mest. Tre troféer (för bästa musik, Mads Mikkelsens skådisinsats och bästa regi) gjorde nog ändå sitt till för att Hideo Kojima skulle somna belåten.
Flest priser (fyra!) kammade det hyllade Disco Elysium hem, för bästa narrativ, bästa rollspel, fräschaste indiespel ("Fresh indie game") och bästa oberoende spel ("Best independent game").
Men även om Disco Elysium vann mest så gick det tyngsta priset, årets spel, till Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Där stångades det med Death Stranding, Control, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2 och The Outer Worlds – men inte Disco Elysium. Hmph!
Samtliga vinnare (jo, det var rätt många) hittar du I menyn undertill.
Esports Team: G2 Esports (League of Legends)
Esports Players: Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Sentinels, Fortnite)
Esports Host: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
Esports Game of the Year: League of Legends (Riot Games)
Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2019
Esports Coach: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
Content Creator of the Year: Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek
Fresh Indie Game: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends (Respawn/Electronic Arts)
Sports/Racing Game: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
Strategy Game: Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
Family Game: Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Sora/Bandai Namco/Nintendo)
RPG: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
Action-Adventure Game: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Action Game: Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
VR/AR Game: Beat Saber (Beat Games)
Community Support: Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Mobile Game: Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
Independent Game: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
Ongoing Game: Fortnite (Epic Games)
Games for Impact: Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)
Performance: Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/SIE)
Audio Design: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Score and Music: Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Art Direction: Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Narrative: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
Game Direction: Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Game of the Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)