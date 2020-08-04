35

Microsofts spelstreamingtjänst får septemberlansering i Sverige

av

Ingår i Game Pass Ultimate utan extra kostnad.

Som vi tidigare rapporterat kommer Microsofts spelstreamingtjänst, med det bökiga namnet Project Xcloud, bakas in i Game Pass Ultimate. Då var det fortfarande oklart om Sverige skulle inkluderas i den planerade lanseringen den 15 september men det är nu bekräftat.

Över 100 spel kommer att finnas vid lanseringen och Microsofts strategi, att göra sina egna spel tillgängliga på Game Pass från releasedagen, ska gälla även för Project Xcloud. De kommer också samarbeta med mobil- och tillbehörstillverkare för att produkter särskilt utformade för mobilstreaming.

When cloud gaming launches as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players will have access to more than 100 high-quality games playable from the cloud, including Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and more. And as we’ve committed to providing day-one access to new titles from Xbox Game Studios as part of Xbox Game Pass, it’s our intent to make those same games available in the cloud from the day they release. We’ll have more to share about the full catalog of games as we approach launch.

Det finns dock fortfarande ingen konkret information kring när Project Xcloud blir tillgängligt på Apple-telefoner.

Japp var Doom Eternal där Stadia gick ut med det innan spelet var klart. Så troligtvis skedde något i utvecklingen som gjorde att de fick ändra på det. igår 22:22 @m4gnify: @Veofasa: Gött att det fungerade fint! igår 15:31 Skulle säga att de har starkt incitament till det. När de nu uppgraderar 2021 blir det ännu mer värt att förlänga game pass. Jo, så är det väl. Utvecklarna kan skala ner grafiken för att nå det där. Var väl Stadia som marknadsfört vissa spel som 4K. igår 11:03 Fast just försäljningen av själva konsolen är väl oftast en förlust för dessa företag, det är ju försäljningen av spel och tillbehör som genererar pengar. Tror nog ändå Microsoft vill knyta till sig så mycket folk som möjligt till deras tjänster, vilket... igår 10:22 Det är dock inte bekräftat men hoppas på det för kommer som sagt att själv använda båda. Risken är bara att det som sagt konkurrerar ut sin egen hårdvara så de har ju inget direkt incitament att göra det just nu. Det är utvecklarna till spelen som avgör... igår 09:51 Nice! Jag gillar verkligen tanken på Streaming. Jag provade Stadia gratis i en månad och var imponerande av tekniken. Jag sitter på en potatis-PC och har svårt motivera för mig själv att betala 15,000 för en ny speldator de närmaste 5 åren. Men att spel... igår 09:39 @Mortaigne: Tack för tipset, funkade fint 5/8 =) igår 09:34 Inte så länge det bara funkar på telefonen dock. Sen kommer antagligen Stadia XCloud och Amazonas satsning Samexistera på samma sätt som Xbox PS och Nintendo gör idag på konsol sidan. igår 08:57 Testat det lite (fick nyligen reda på att jag ingår i beta-programmet) och funkar väldigt bra. Har en Pixel 2 telefon så inte särskilt stor skärm. Ser självklart väldigt bra ut och får verkligen anstränga mig för att se att det är en stream. Lag är även... igår 08:37 Vad mycket jag kommer få gjort på jobbet!!!!! Eller inte..... igår 08:10
