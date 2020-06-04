Nej, Ubisoft försöker inte sno dina videos med sitt nya användaravtal

Sitt ner i vikingabåten.
För några veckor sedan ramlade det in tips till redaktionen kring Ubisofts nya användaravtal, som ska träda i kraft i sommar. I en av sektionerna som uppdaterats kunde man läsa följande rad:
I detta avseende förklarar du att du godkänner Ubisoft som ensam ägare till alla rättigheter till härlett användarinnehåll som du har skapat från redan befintligt Ubisoft-innehåll, så snart det har skapats.
Detta skulle gälla såväl streaming som videos (multimedia!) och det såg såklart inte särskilt bra ut, vilken kreatör skulle vilja överge rättigheterna till material som de har skapat?
Vi kontaktade därför Ubisoft för att få en förklaring, var de verkligen ute efter att sno alla videos som läggs upp på Youtube eller streamingen på Twitch? Det korta svaret är nej, med en längre förklaring nedan:
We recently updated our Terms of Use in an effort to make them shorter, clearer, and give players a better understanding of what they can expect from Ubisoft as they play our games and use our services. It has been brought to our attention that there is some misunderstanding regarding the ownership of user-generated content on platforms outside of Ubisoft’s ecosystem. Ubisoft has always supported user-generated content, and we will continue to encourage the creativity that our worlds inspire.
The UGC section of our Terms of Use applies to the content that is uploaded or created on Ubisoft services (i.e. our games and services like Uplay, and not channels outside of the Ubisoft ecosystem). Our goal here is to facilitate the availability of this content to the whole community. To that end, as for content featuring the creator’s image, we only request a right to display it; the creator is still the sole owner.
Alltså kan du med gott samvete planera ditt innehåll kring till exempel Assassin's Creed: Valhalla och andra titlar Ubisoft ska släppa i höst. Den 12 juli kommer de att hålla en presskonferens för att presentera ytterligare spel och förhoppningsvis lite releasedatum för till exempel Beyond Good & Evil 2.