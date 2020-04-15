2

Playstation 5-kontrollen Dualsense kan få trådlös laddare

Sony har tagit patent.

Sony har tagit patent på en trådlös laddare för Playstation 5-kontrollen Dualsense.

Ansökan lämnades nyligen in till United States Patent and Trademark Office. Den beskriver en adapter som sätts på PS5-kontrollen och laddar den trådlöst. På adapterns undersida sitter Playstation-kontrollens X- och O-knappar, rapporterar Gaming Route.

Så här inleds ansökan:

A wireless charging adapter that can snap onto a computer game controller can be inductively coupled to a charging base to wirelessly recharge a battery in the controller. The adapter also can include keys that mirror keys on the controller so that a gamer can remove the adapter with controller from the charging base, keep the adapter on the controller, and use both the controller keys and adapter keys to control a computer game.

Det är inte känt om den trådlösa adaptern blir verklighet.

Redaktör
Tomas Helenius
Det kommer sen såklart! :) idag 13:39 Tycker kontrollen ser riktigt slick ut. Tror dock den hade sett jävligt sexig ut om man bytt ut den ljusa delen mot mörklila eller vinrött :D idag 13:20
