Frictional: Amnesia: Rebirth är mer Soma-skräck än The Dark Descent

Styr undan från den typen av skräck som gjorde det första spelet poppis på Youtube.
Att Amnesia: The Dark Descent blev väldigt populärt på Youtube bidrog såklart till spelets finansiella framgång men samtidigt verkar Frictional inte särskilt sugna att återskapa den typen av succé. I en intervju med Gamespot säger Thomas Grip på Helsingborg-studion att fokusen på reaktionsvideos i stil med "hjälp, det kommer ett monster" överskuggade det underliggande temat de försökte förmedla.
"We wanted it to be about a human evil. It feels like that sort of got the back seat and the focus was instead on, 'Oh, I'm so scared--the monster is coming!' So we wanted to give that another shot--not the exact same subject matter, but make something where horror is not just on this very short-term time scale of just seeing a monster and being scared, but something that grows over time."
Frictional kallar Rebirth för ett survival-spel, samtidigt som de vill distansiera sig från vad majoriteten av genren befolkas av idag och istället tforska vad som faktiskt driver spelaren att vilja överleva.
"So we've had to add a few things and tweak a little bit about exactly what it is the player should care about. Why do they want to get out alive? Those sorts of questions have been the driving force of finding the thematic core and making the whole game work."
Senare i intervjun drar Grip fler paralleller till Soma.
"Thinking about it, the strongest connection between Rebirth and SOMA is that we try to put players into a persona, into a situation, and we spend a lot of time just convincing them that [they] should take this situation that [they're] in seriously," Grip said. "In terms of when the strong impact is going to come, I think that's going to be--similar to SOMA--mid-way through the game. That's where [Rebirth] really grabs hold and really shows what it's got."
Amnesia: Rebirth avslöjades början av mars efter en serie teasers på deras sajt och Youtube-kanal, där ytterligare mystiska klipp lagts upp sedan dess. Då sa man att spelet skulle släppas "hösten 2020" och vi får hoppas att det rådande världsläget inte påverkar planerna alltför mycket.