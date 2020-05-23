5

Frictional: Amnesia: Rebirth är mer Soma-skräck än The Dark Descent

NyhetÄventyr
av

Styr undan från den typen av skräck som gjorde det första spelet poppis på Youtube.

Att Amnesia: The Dark Descent blev väldigt populärt på Youtube bidrog såklart till spelets finansiella framgång men samtidigt verkar Frictional inte särskilt sugna att återskapa den typen av succé. I en intervju med Gamespot säger Thomas Grip på Helsingborg-studion att fokusen på reaktionsvideos i stil med "hjälp, det kommer ett monster" överskuggade det underliggande temat de försökte förmedla.

"We wanted it to be about a human evil. It feels like that sort of got the back seat and the focus was instead on, 'Oh, I'm so scared--the monster is coming!' So we wanted to give that another shot--not the exact same subject matter, but make something where horror is not just on this very short-term time scale of just seeing a monster and being scared, but something that grows over time."

Frictional kallar Rebirth för ett survival-spel, samtidigt som de vill distansiera sig från vad majoriteten av genren befolkas av idag och istället tforska vad som faktiskt driver spelaren att vilja överleva.

"So we've had to add a few things and tweak a little bit about exactly what it is the player should care about. Why do they want to get out alive? Those sorts of questions have been the driving force of finding the thematic core and making the whole game work."

Senare i intervjun drar Grip fler paralleller till Soma.

"Thinking about it, the strongest connection between Rebirth and SOMA is that we try to put players into a persona, into a situation, and we spend a lot of time just convincing them that [they] should take this situation that [they're] in seriously," Grip said. "In terms of when the strong impact is going to come, I think that's going to be--similar to SOMA--mid-way through the game. That's where [Rebirth] really grabs hold and really shows what it's got."

Amnesia: Rebirth avslöjades början av mars efter en serie teasers på deras sajt och Youtube-kanal, där ytterligare mystiska klipp lagts upp sedan dess. Då sa man att spelet skulle släppas "hösten 2020" och vi får hoppas att det rådande världsläget inte påverkar planerna alltför mycket.

#amnesia-rebirth#frictional-games
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
5
 Kommentarer
Amnesia var rent ut sagt tråkigt så det låter som helt rätt beslut. Skall bli spännande att se vad de har kokat ihop. idag 16:04 Fint! Gillade aldrig Amnesia Dark Descent men älskade Soma, så det här kan nog passa mig. idag 12:11 Det låter klokt. Soma varit långt ifrån lika läskigt som Amnesia, men det var istället bra mycket bättre på alla andra punkter :) idag 11:51 SOMA sparkar ju Amnesias rumpa, så det är ju bra. idag 11:08 Personligen föredrar jag SOMA över Amnesia. Båda har ju såklart sin charm men lutar sig på väldigt olika grundpelare. Där SOMA briljerar i storyn har gett mig mersmak och många filosofiska funderingar, så jag har inget emot ett nytt spel i samma anda :) idag 10:52
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
1

Assassin's Creed Valhallas Eivor är inget blankt blad utan en färdig person

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxidag 15:59

Dialogvalen ska rimma med personligheten.

Live
4

Microprose (japp!) gör The Mighty Eight – en fortsättning på B-17 Flying Fortress

NyhetActionPCSimulationStrategiÖvrigtidag 15:11

WW2-bombare i VR.

Nytt i forumet
Live
4

FZ streamar Maneater i eftermiddag!

ArtikelActionÄventyridag 13:46

Calle som hatar att vara under vatten i spel...

Live
2

Torchlight 3 lämnar betan – får vi releasedatumet på fredag?

NyhetActionPCRollspelidag 14:23
Live
5

Sherlock Holmes blir spel igen – open world-deckare till next-gen

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxÄventyridag 13:50

Deckare? No shit...

Live
5

Valve börjar bjuda in betatestare till Artifact 2.0

NyhetMobaStrategiidag 12:31

Kan de lyckas stöpa om floppen till en succé?

Live
4

Bygg ditt eget Alcatraz i nästa Prison Architect-expansion

NyhetStrategiidag 11:58

Det blir semester på en fängelse-ö i sommar!

Live
10

Medlemsrecension - Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth

Medlemmarnas recensionerigår 15:48

@uberpwnage2.0 tar sig an Pokemon-konkurrenten.

Live
5

Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls och Detroit: Become Human släpps i juni på Steam

NyhetÄventyridag 09:37

Testa demos redan nu!

Live
16

Nytt The Last of Us II-gameplay visas i morgon

NyhetActionPlaystationÄventyridag 09:01

Och FZ spelar det redan.

Live
14

Siktar Steam på molnspelande?

NyhetPCRyktenSpelbranschenÖvrigaidag 08:09

Ångmoln?

Live
17

Du kan plöja ner uppemot 50 timmar i Ghost of Tsushima

NyhetPlaystationÄventyrigår 20:30

Eller betydligt färre om du går rakt på storyn.

Live
24

"Gris är ett spel som berör in i själen"

Medlemmarnas recensioner2020-05-23 17:48

Köp inte grisen i säcken, utan läs istället medlemsrecensionen signerad @kristallkrona.

Live
1

Bayonetta 3 är inte nedlagt, din oro kan du "kasta ut genom fönstret"

NyhetActionNintendoigår 17:40

Tydliga besked från Platinum Games.

Live
19

Assassin's Creed-teamet stressade in sidouppdrag, då "vd:ns barn tyckte spelet var tråkigt"

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 16:23

En skräckhistoria från 2007.

Live
27

Gratis-Star Citizen strular för vissa – hur funkar det för dig?

NyhetActionPCRollspelSimulationigår 15:47

Stökig start, men verkar ha blivit bättre.

Live
26

Manchester United stämmer Football Manager-skaparna

NyhetAllmäntSpelbranschenSportigår 15:27

Man Reds advokater surar.

Live
45

Skulle du vara sugen på ett FZ-evenemang i november?

ArtikelÖvrigt2020-05-20 21:00

Vi är sugna på ta våra evenemang till nästa nivå. Är du?

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen