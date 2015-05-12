Ge Geralt en korpulent pappakropp i The Witcher 3

Äntligen en mod som gör att redaktionen kan knyta an till Geralt ordentligt.
Det gamla slitna argumentet att man bara kan knyta an till en spelkaraktär om den liknar en själv kan numera prövas i The Witcher 3 då pc-versionen fått en mod som ger Geralt en korpulent pappakropp.
So you've beaten the game for well over the third time and found yourself relaxing back at Toussaint. All of your Witcher contracts completed, side quests done, even most of your unknown locations are done... aside from those few in Skellige probably. There are no more adventures to go on, tasks to do, and barely any monsters to defeat... and Geralt of Rivia has already found himself gaining a few pounds in the peacetime.