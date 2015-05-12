9

Ge Geralt en korpulent pappakropp i The Witcher 3

NyhetRollspelPC
av

Äntligen en mod som gör att redaktionen kan knyta an till Geralt ordentligt.

Det gamla slitna argumentet att man bara kan knyta an till en spelkaraktär om den liknar en själv kan numera prövas i The Witcher 3 då pc-versionen fått en mod som ger Geralt en korpulent pappakropp.

﻿So you've beaten the game for well over the third time and found yourself relaxing back at Toussaint. All of your Witcher contracts completed, side quests done, even most of your unknown locations are done... aside from those few in Skellige probably. There are no more adventures to go on, tasks to do, and barely any monsters to defeat... and Geralt of Rivia has already found himself gaining a few pounds in the peacetime.

Minen man gör när man inser att selfies från en låg vinkel inte är så smickrande

Precis så här såg undertecknad ut imorse innan kaffet slog till

Yoga sägs vara bra för pappakroppar. Vi är skeptiska.

Tagen vid standen, den varma sommaren 2018, när man funderar över nästa glassinköp

#modifikationer#the-witcher-3
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
9
 Kommentarer
Kul, men texturerna var ju lågupplösta som satan? Verkar inte hänga med till ansiktet heller, förtar ju känslan! :P idag 11:40 Blanda blommor behövs inte, vill jag påstå. I stort sett allt kan övervinnas genom att göra kullerbyttor. Det var i varje fall så jag klarade spelet (på hard). Rulla, slå, rulla, slå. Inte vackert, men alltid en väg framåt (eller, åt sidan, snarare).... idag 11:31 Ja, det kan kännas överväldigande med blommor och sånt, men du kan strunta i dem för de mesta. Blommor blir bara intressanta när du hittar något recept som BAM ger dig, en potion som återställer hälsa. eller en olja som ger dig >20-30% mer attackpower... idag 11:30 haha, han blev ju jättevacker :) idag 11:19 Har spelet på ps4, slutade på grund av laddningstider. Köpte det på steam, slutade för jag orkar inte lära mig så mycket. Verkar som man måste läsa texter o blanda blommor för att övervinna boss fighter. Känns komplicerat. :P idag 11:14 Så länge spelmodden är lättare att avinstallera än IRL-modden så ser det kul ut ;) idag 11:01 Kan äntligen relatera till min karaktär. Tack! idag 11:00 Perfekt, kanske dags att ta sig an The Witcher 3 igen då man kan känna sig mer connected till protagonisten. ;) Chipstuttar och hängbuk, kan inte bli bättre! idag 10:58 Underbart. idag 10:49
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
7

Se gameplay från F1 2020

NyhetPCPlaystationRacingXboxidag 10:00

Med uppskruvad pc-grafik.

Live
6

Riot bannar närmare 9000 fuskare i Valorant

NyhetActionidag 09:58

Det omdiskuterade antifuskverktyget Vanguard har skördat sina första offer.

Nytt i forumet
Live
3

Ghost of Tsushima visar upp sig på torsdag - med 18 minuter gameplay

NyhetActionPlaystationÄventyridag 09:28

Förhoppningsvis får vi mer gameplay än "gameplay"! Utforskande och strider är i alla fall utlovat.

Live
7

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla kommer lägga mer fokus på lönnmord och smygande än de senaste spelen

NyhetActionÄventyridag 09:23

Vikingar var ju kända som Nordens ninjor.

Live
3

Sony dementerar releasedatumet för Playstation 5

NyhetPlaystationSpelbranschenidag 08:34

Det kan ju såklart fortfarande bli i oktober men de vill helst säga det själva.

Live
2

Kvällsbio! Noclip bjuder på dokumentär om Creative Assembly

NyhetÖvrigtigår 20:30

Kika in bakom kulisserna i Total War-fabriken.

Live
33

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater tillbaka! Remasters av ettan och tvåan i september

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 19:18

Ska "kännas som spel menade för 2020."

Live
10

Nu kan Disco Elysium spelas på en potatis (eller i alla fall svagare datorer)

NyhetPCRollspeligår 18:55

"Arbetarklass"-uppdateringen gör susen.

Live
48

Mer eller mindre bekräftat: 30 fps för Assassin's Creed Valhalla på Series X

NyhetActionXboxÄventyrigår 17:30

4K och "minst 30 fps", säger Ubisoft.

Live
4

Fortsatt trubbel med Switch-produktionen, enligt Bloomberg

NyhetNintendoSpelbranschenigår 16:19

Detta på grund av lockdowns i Asien.

Live
8

Playstation 5 släpps i oktober, enligt Sonys jobbannons

NyhetPlaystationRyktenÖvrigtigår 15:38

Men det finns skäl att vara skeptisk.

Live
7

Capcom släpper "flera stora nya titlar" inom ett år

NyhetSpelbranschenigår 14:54

Resident Monster Hunter?

Live
7

Få en gratis Steam-nyckel till strategispelet Taste of Power

NyhetÖvrigtigår 14:23

Först till kvarn!

Live
5

Tävling – vinn Gears Tactics!

TävlingActionStrategiigår 13:32

Vi har tio taktiska koder på lager.

Live
34

Leeroy Jenkins-videon fyller 15 år (och en dag)

NyhetPCRollspel2015-05-12 08:49

En av tidernas bästa World of Warcraft-klipp får köra moppe - hur gammal känner du dig nu?

Live
3

Tim Schafer lovar att visa Psychonauts 2 i sommar

NyhetAllmäntNintendoPCPlattformarPlaystationXboxÖvrigaigår 11:28

Inte ens isolerad kan Schafer vara tråkig.

Live
136

Hur gammalt är ditt Steam-konto?

ArtikelPCÖvrigaigår 09:42

Är du hej och du med Gaben eller Steam-novis?

Live
31

Microsoft: 60 fps inte standard för Xbox Series X

NyhetXboxigår 08:51

Upp till utvecklarna att välja frameraten.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen