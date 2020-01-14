25

Förbokningsgrejer i Jedi: Fallen Order nu släppta för alla

Säg den exklusivitet som varar för evigt. Inte förbokningsgrejerna i Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order i alla fall. I en ny uppdatering har Respawn låst upp ett antal prylar som tidigare var exklusiva för de som förbokade spelet, bland annat en orange lightsaber och ett par skins. Nyheten har mötts av både tack och besvikelse.

Dessa pre-order-prylar är nu tillgängliga för alla:

  • Orange Lightsaber Blade Color

  • Mygeeto Campaign Lightsaber Hilt

  • Umbaran Campaign Lightsaber Hilt

  • Bee-D-1 Skin

  • Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis Skin

Patchen innehåller också ett par buggfixar och justeringar, bland annat ska bounty hunters nu slippa fastna i Zeffo. Changelog:

Fixes & Improvements

  • We’ve fixed an issue where Bounty Hunters would sometimes get stuck in Zeffo.

  • Not only was the Photomode camera able to explode rockets, it could interact with trigger volumes within the levels that could potentially break the game. We’ve fixed this to ensure that you can continue playing the game after using Photomode. Unfortunately, this also means that rockets will be unaffected by the camera moving forward.

  • There was a bug that was causing one of the elevators in the last level to have a tendency of disappearing. It should now be present at all times.

  • We’ve improved collision on Ilum.

  • Our language translations have been updated.

  • There was an issue where some text was overlapping in Photomode for specific screen ratios. That has been fixed.

  • The Albino Wyyyschokk tactical guide entry wasn’t appearing for all users, this should now be fixed.

  • We’ve fixed Gorgara having a tendency to disappear at specific times on Dathomir.

