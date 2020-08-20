10

Microsoft stöttar Epic i käbblet mot Apple

Nyhet
av

Intygar via domstolsdokument att en Unreal Engine-blockad skulle skada branschen.

Epic har fått en ny allierad i konflikten mot Apple då Microsoft nu intygar att Apples hot om att utesluta Unreal Engine från sina plattformar inte bara skadar Epic utan många andra spelutvecklare.

Detta kommer bara några veckor efter att Xbox-streamingtjänsten Xcloud stoppades på App Store, vilket fick Microsoft att kritisera Apples metoder. Något som fick EU-kommissionens konkurrensavdelning, som redan utreder Apple, att reagera, "vi är medvetna om kritiken" kommenterade de.

Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Hade en 3gs en kort tid när den kom till Sverige. Bra många år sedan nu. Bytte sedan till Google och skulle aldrig kunna tänka mig Apple igen. Mer Trångsynta än Apple får man leta efter, dom förstör med för utvecklingen är för den framåt nu för tiden.... idag 09:52 jag funderar på att stämma Coop och ICA. Jag vill att mitt hembakade bröd ska stå i deras hyllor så folk kan köpa det. Men jag vill inte betala Coop och ICA för det. Det låter väl logiskt? idag 09:48 Allt Apple gör handlar om kontroll och inlåsning, så du borde inte vara så förvånad. Jag var tvungen att jobba med Appleprodukter i mitt förra jobb, inlåsningen drev mig till vansinne... Samt att få mailsynken med Outlook att fungera bra. idag 08:56 Inte den du citerade men jag personligen retar mig mycket mer på Apple än på övriga teknikjättar för att de är så självgoda. Även många Apple-användare man stöter på i vardagen är självgoda. Typ "Ta bara ner denna i App store ... Vadå? Har du ingen iPho... idag 08:35 Varför tycker du det? idag 08:02 Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple fick vittna inför kongress om hur du sköter sin business för ca 3 veckor sen, så antar att just nu är rätt tillfälle att visa sitt missnöje för att kunna få lagar införda. :) idag 07:45 Hohohoo! Allt som påverkar Apple negativt är bra :D idag 07:35 Undrar hur mycket detta "bråk" kommer kosta totalt, inga små företag direkt idag 07:33 Jag har svårt att välja sida. Jag tror alla dessa företag tänker på att dra in så mycket pengar till sina egna aktieägare som det bara går. Men jag stör mig ofta på Apple som stoppar saker för mig eftersom jag är en trogen Apple-kund. Att inte kunna anv... idag 07:30 En sak är säker, nu fick juristerna lite att göra. Tycker det är fint av alla inblandade att skapa jobb för så många. Tänker på assistenter, gem och stapels-tillverkare, papperstillverkare, hämtkaffeaffärerna osv. 🧐 idag 07:16
