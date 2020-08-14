8

Factorio 1.0 är släppt!

Efter fyra år i early access är nu fabriken redo för skarp drift.

Det tog sin lilla tid men nu är fabrikssimulatorn Factorio ute ur early access. När utvecklarna insåg att version 1.0 skulle krocka med släppet av Cyberpunk 2077 september valde de att snabba på och få ut den redan i augusti.

It took us 8.5 years. It has been an incredible ride and we have arrived at the destination!

Factorio is leaving early access. This opens the game up to all the players who just don't play early access games, the same with reviewers who only cover finished games, which is very understandable.

For this special occasion, we created a launch trailer. It tries to capture the story of the development in 45 seconds.

Detta är inte ändhållplatsen för spelet och skaparna har redan börjat blicka framåt mot nästa patch. Eftersom de ville få ut spelet tidigare behövde de prioritera bland uppgifterna och skriver själva att cirka 150 buggar är rapporterade i forumet och att de internt har ungefär 80 uppgifter som ska lösas.

De hann dock med att uppdatera spelets huvudtrailer med hur det ter sig år 2020.

Tack till WebPiraten för detta #nyhetstips!
Ja det kan man men när man väl kommit in i spelet och kan grunderna så är det rätt kul att försvara sig och undvika utsläpp. Det år en ganska stor del av spelet som man missar om man stänger av småkrypen helt och hållet. idag 13:34 Kommer aldrig att våga spela spelet. Tyvärr. Av allt jag hört om spelet verkar det vara värre än heroin. idag 13:27 Aa det finns peaceful mode så fiender aldrig attackerar först osv. idag 13:24 Kan man lira det i någon form av Zen-mode, utan massa anfall och grejer? idag 13:11 Kanske dags att pröva detta då! idag 12:57 Kommer ihåg när jag och ett par kompisar skulle testa Factorio för första gången. Till en början var vi skeptiska till spelet, men det tog inte länge innan vi var helt uppslukna av det! Tror vi körde 16 timmar första dagen bara för att fortsätta dagen... idag 12:38 Instämmer helt. Förvisso var det flera flera år sedan jag lirade det, men redan då var det fantastiskt bra och man spenderade många hundra timmar. Får väl se om man vågar riskera att 'förlora' hundratals timmar till genom att testa det nu när det går... idag 12:36 Factorio är ett riktigt mästerverk. Det har den där "bara lite till"-känslan som gör att man aldrig slutar spela. Rekommenderas starkt till alla som inte har provat det ännu. idag 12:13
