6

Jobbannons skvallrar: Dead Island 2 kommer till nästa generations konsoler

NyhetPCPlaystationXbox
av

Ska, utöver currentgen, komma till nextgen.

Sedan E3 och Gamescom för sex år sedan har vi med ojämna mellanrum rapporterat om nya utvecklare för Dead Island 2 och att liket lever. Spelet avslöjades i herrens år 2014 till pc och konsolerna Playstation 4 och Xbox One. Men tiden går, och en ny konsolgeneration närmar sig.

Därför är det kanske inte särskilt överraskande att en ny jobbannons från senaste (sista?) utvecklaren Dambuster avslöjar nextgen-planer för Dead Island 2, utöver currentgen-release.

We need you to lead our art team as they create the sun soaked backdrop to a full scale zombie apocalypse set across the iconic Californian city for the next instalment in the world renowned Dead Island franchise. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to further your career by leading the art direction on a ground-breaking title for current and future platforms at a genuinely progressive and forward thinking studio.

Spelet har varit under utveckling sedan 2012 hos Techland, Yager Developments, Sumo Digital och, nu, Dambuster Studios. När vi frågade er i höstas trodde ändå 60 procent av er att spelet skulle släppas. Ungefär ett halvår senare är det dags att ställa samma fråga en gång till.

#dambuster-studios#dead-island-2#zombier-och-sånt
Skribent
Fredrik Eriksson
Skicka en rättelse
6
 Kommentarer
2013 och fortfarande EA :/ idag 14:52 Bästa man kan få tag på inom openworld zombiespel just nu är: https://cataclysmdda.org https://store.steampowered.com/app/108600/Project_Zomboid/ idag 13:28 Släpps tror jag det gör och jag tror att det blir ett ok spel. Dambuster Studios gjorde ett ok jobb med Homefront: The Revolution. Hade kul med det spelet trots problem med AI. Nya Dead Island 2 kommer dock inte kunna mäta sig med sin äldre broder Dying... idag 13:27 Om någon vill chansa så hjälper jag till att funda direkt! idag 12:34 Drömmer om någon som vågar ta open world-zombiegenren bortom cool amerikanskhet/p12-het! Och göra ett riktigt högtidligt sådant med mer av Dark Souls-känsla. Eller varför inte något som helt enkelt känns som de gamla italienska zombiefilmerna snarare... idag 11:30 Släpps gör det nog allt. Sen om det blir bra är en annan fråga:P idag 09:35
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
6

Inget Fragzone-Fredag Live idag - Sörj, med en repris!

ArtikelAllmäntSpelbranschen2020-04-03 13:00

Det här tål att ses igen. Om Mount & Blade 2, Last of Us 2, next gen, förseningar, game jam, Persona 5 och mer!

Live
2

Påskekrim! Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments gratis via Epic Store

NyhetPCÄventyridag 12:02

Dessutom: Close to the Sun. Nästa vecka? Just Cause 4.

Live
27

Nu tar vi extra lång spelhelg med extra mycket spel!

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 20:30

Att långfredagen är lång är tyvärr fake news, men för många är helgen längre.

Nytt i forumet
Live
5

Bananas! Bananer kommer till Stardew Valley, efter hård kamp mot mangon

NyhetRollspelSimulationigår 19:05

Stardew-communityt har röstat.

Live
5

"Nya" Observer antyds vara nextgen-remaster av originalet

NyhetÄventyrigår 17:26

Du får nog fortsätta vänta på Observer 2.

Live
13

Så här skulle Fallout-originalet från 1997 kunna se ut i 3d

NyhetPCigår 16:11

En gif som ger mersmak.

Live
7

Utmanande lego-spel - direkt i browsern

NyhetPCStrategiÖvrigtigår 15:30

Bygg små konstruktioner och utmana dig själv.

Live
26

Quiz – Vem är vem i Final Fantasy-spelen?

ArtikelRollspelÖvrigtigår 15:00

I remakesjuan återser vi gamla vänner, och i veckans quiz säger vi hej till ännu fler.

Live
18

The Witcher 3 slog försäljningsrekord på pc 2019

NyhetRollspelSpelbranschenigår 14:17

CD Projekt sålde fler Geralt till datorer än något annat år.

Live
2

Hotline Miami Collection - äntligen på Xbox One

NyhetActionigår 13:30

80-talspastell och ultravåld, nu kan alla spela.

Live
10

Se första gameplay-minuterna från No Man's Sky-skaparnas nya spel

NyhetÄventyrigår 12:30

The Last Campfire bjuder på mysmyspusslande med ett lager av mörker.

Live
22

Inget unikt Xbox Series X-gränssnitt vid lanseringen

NyhetXboxÖvrigtigår 12:00

Upplevelsen ska vara likadan, oavsett krysslåda.

Live
5

Mer från Streets of Rage 4 - se retrotrailern

NyhetActionNintendoPCPlaystationXboxigår 11:00

Gator. Av. Ilska. Fyra.

Live
13

Så moddar du bort Bannerlords tutorial och main quest

NyhetActionPCStrategiigår 09:15

Otålig att komma igång med sandbox-spelandet? Kolla in det här.

Live
14

Cyperpunk 2077 är "on track" för septembersläpp - visar upp ny gruppering i staden

NyhetRollspelSpelbranschenigår 08:07

Tjafsa inte inte med The Mox!

Tack till trickeh2k för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
137

FZ:s sak är din! Bli FZ-supporter!

ArtikelAllmänt2020-03-30 13:15

Gå med i vårt supporterprogram och stöd vår framtida verksamhet.

Live
24

Spelat klart Half-Life: Alyx...? Sätt betyg och snacka av dig i forumet!

Allmänt spelsnack2020-03-26 23:40

Full pott från alla som hittills röstat. Also: spoiler alert.

Live
67

Google bjuder på två månaders gratis Stadia med nio spel

NyhetHårdvaraSpelbranschen2020-04-08 19:14

Plåster på karantänssåren.

Live
17

Final Fantasy VII Remake körs i 1620p på PS4 Pro, och 1080p på PS4 – Digital Foundry analyserar

NyhetPlaystationRollspel2020-04-08 18:57

Men "vad försiggår" med texturpoppandet?

Live
19

Capcom frågar: vill du se fler Resident Evil-remakes eller -uppföljare?

NyhetAction2020-04-08 17:42

Så därför frågar FZ samma sak.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen