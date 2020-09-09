Datadags! Här är specifikationerna för Xbox Series X och Series S

För dig som gillar RAM, TFLOPS och GPU.
Efter lång och otålig väntan på pris, datum och specifikationer för nästa konsolgeneration har Microsoft äntligen lyft på locket. Och det rejält.
Den 10 november släpper man två nya Xbox-konsoler: den kraftfulla Series X och den plånboksvänligare Series S. I Sverige är riktpriserna 5 695 kronor för X och 3 595 kronor för S.
Det finns också massor av tekniska specifikationer att gotta sig åt för den som vill ha sina data i tabellform. Här är de – enjoy.
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
CPU
8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @3.8 GHz
8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @3.6 GHz
3.6 GHz w/ SMT Enabled
3.4 GHz w/ SMT Enabled
GPU
AMD RDNA 2 GPU
AMD RDNA 2 GPU
52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz
GPU Power
12.15 TFLOPS
4 TFLOPS
System on a Chip (SoC)
Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC
Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC
RAM
16 GB GDDR6 RAM
10 GB GDDR6 RAM
10 GB @ 560 GB/s
8 GB @ 224 GB/s
6 GB @ 336 GB/s
2 GB @ 56 GB/s
Performance Target
4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
Storage
1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD
512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD
2.4 GB/sec uncompressed
2.4 GB/sec uncompressed
4.8 GB/sec compressed
4.8 GB/sec compressed
Expandable Storage
1 TB Expansion Card
1 TB Expansion Card
(matches internal storage exactly)
(matches internal storage exactly)
Backwards Compatibility
Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well.
Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well.
Disc Drive
4K UHD Blu-ray
Digital only
Display Out
HDMI 2.1
HDMI 2.1
MSRP
$499 USD
$299 USD