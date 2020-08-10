Det är bara Control: Ultimate Edition som får gratis nextgen-uppgradering

Nuvarande versioner blir utan.
Om du redan äger Control på Epic Game Store eller konsolerna och hoppades på att få en gratis uppgradering till Playstation 5 eller Xbox Series X stundar besvikelse. Utgivaren 505 Games har klargjort att det bara är den nyligen annonserade Ultimate Edition, som släpps 27 augusti på Steam och 10 september på konsoler, som får detta.
What are the release dates for Control Ultimate Edition on all platforms?
August 27th Steam
September 10th Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (digital)
End of 2020 PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (physical edition)
End of 2020 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (digital)
Early 2021 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (physical)
We are unfortunately unable to ship both digital and physical editions at the same time due to various production reasons related to the global pandemic.
Will Control Ultimate Edition give me access to Control on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?
We will offer a free next-gen digital upgrade for those who buy Control Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more information on eligibility, stay tuned to our website and community channels.
What if I purchased the original version of Control previously?
The free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version of Control is only available for Control Ultimate Edition.
Förutom att göra premiär på Steam efter att ha varit pc-exklusivt på Epic Game Store, innehåller båda expansionerna The Foundation och AWE. Den sistnämnda släpps samma datum som Steam-versionen.