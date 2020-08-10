8

Det är bara Control: Ultimate Edition som får gratis nextgen-uppgradering

Nuvarande versioner blir utan.

Om du redan äger Control på Epic Game Store eller konsolerna och hoppades på att få en gratis uppgradering till Playstation 5 eller Xbox Series X stundar besvikelse. Utgivaren 505 Games har klargjort att det bara är den nyligen annonserade Ultimate Edition, som släpps 27 augusti på Steam och 10 september på konsoler, som får detta.

What are the release dates for Control Ultimate Edition on all platforms?

  • August 27th Steam

  • September 10th Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (digital)

  • End of 2020 PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (physical edition)

  • End of 2020 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (digital)

  • Early 2021 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (physical)

We are unfortunately unable to ship both digital and physical editions at the same time due to various production reasons related to the global pandemic.

Will Control Ultimate Edition give me access to Control on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?

We will offer a free next-gen digital upgrade for those who buy Control Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more information on eligibility, stay tuned to our website and community channels.

What if I purchased the original version of Control previously?
The free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version of Control is only available for Control Ultimate Edition.

Förutom att göra premiär på Steam efter att ha varit pc-exklusivt på Epic Game Store, innehåller båda expansionerna The Foundation och AWE. Den sistnämnda släpps samma datum som Steam-versionen.

Med tanke på att spelet är mer än ett år gammalt, hade det nästan varit konstigt om man skulle få uppgraderingen till nästa generationer med, är ju inga spel från förra året som har den möjligheten. Men eftersom ultimate släpps ganska nära inpå så deras... idag 12:17 Spela mass effect 1, 12 årsenare med föråldrad spel design? Nej tack! Då är jag glad att jag spelade det på 360 . Och för övrigt undrar jag om vad du tycker är roligt här i livet ser endast negativa kommentarer från dig. idag 11:55 Haha jag undrar om tongångarna hade varit det samma om det vore ett EA eller Ubisoft spel.. idag 11:25 Känns lustigt att det ska vara så omständigt att man behöverer börja bygga om spelmotorer för äldre spel ens ska fungera till PS5. Vore då för att kunna fullt nyttja hastigheten men tveksamt att de går så långt. Är nog mest troligt multiplatformspel och... idag 10:46 finns ju även sannolikhet att ps5 använder ett helt nytt filsystem och dom måste bygga om en del av sin motor för att ha support för det och annat tråk göra som vanliga individer inte förstår sig på. idag 10:18 Beror om man priorioterar sin image eller kortsiktig vinst. CD project Red släppte en jättestor Witcher 1 uppgradering gratis till alla. Control utvecklas till enbart x86 plattformar och alla high-end assets finns redan i PC versionen. Borde inte vara... idag 09:53 De måste också få in pengar så ser inget fel med detta. Control släpptes för länge sen. Det är inte bara att trycka en knapp så fungerar det på next gen konsolerna. De måste lägga ner mer utvecklingskostnad idag 09:42 Lol det är konstigt att de måste krångla till det. Vad som annars kan anses som goodwill, kan nu istället skapa irritation. Du köpte bara originalspelet ingen uppgradering för dig! Fuck you haha! Anledning #354 att lira pc... och köpa spel vid 50kr st... idag 09:34
