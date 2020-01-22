4

Dishonored blir bordsrollspel

NyhetActionRollspel

Skapa din egen lönnmördare och äventyra i Dunwall i sommar.

Få spel utanför rpg-genren erbjuder dig så mycket frihet att klara en bana som de båda Dishonored-spelen och vore inte ett bordsrollspel på gång hade man nästan kunna tro att något sådant var förlaga. Regelboken görs i samarbete mellan Modiphius Entertainment och Arkane Studios och de förstnämnda kan nästan räknas som veteraner när det gäller att göra rollspel av andras varumärken. På deras sajt hittar vi exempel som Dune, Fallout och The Elder Scrolls.

Startpaketet med regelbok, en guide till världen och några äventyr släpps i sommar.

In Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game, players delve into the turbulent Empire of the Isles, to tell stories of occult lore, intrigue and drama. The Dishonored Corebook contains all the rules and background information you need to kickstart your adventure.

​The 300 page book features:

  • An introduction to the Empire of the Isles, and an in-depth look at its history, its people and the struggles they face.

  • A step-by-step guide to play the role of the Protagonists: from grim assassins and rugged criminals, to intrepid explorers and stoic crown loyalists.

  • A host of antagonists and a myriad different storyhooks to inspire you, from the harsh, cold lands of Tyvia to sunny Karnaca.

  • Insight on the strange nature of the Void, as well as rules to harness the its reality-bending powers.

  • "The Oil Trail", a mini-campaign in four acts that serves as a perfect introduction to the City of Dunwall.

  • A streamlined narrative edition of the Modiphius 2d20 game system.

#bordsrollspel#dishonored
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
4
 Kommentarer
2:an hade väldigt många bra nivåer, spegelhuset är oförglömligt. idag 11:28 Jag tolkade det som ett brädspel först, dvs med ett bräde och figurer men detta verkar vara ett renodlat penna-papper-rollspel, eller bordsrollspel som det också kan kallas. Valde det senare i rubriken för att det första är så omständligt. idag 08:23 Det heter väl brädspel 🧐 Edit: fel av mig.. 😬 idag 08:20 Fränt, men jag har alldeles för många rollspel som jag aldrig har tillfälle att spela redan nu. Att det skall vara så svårt för folk att sätta undan lite ledig tid. Kanske blir ett köp ändå för att fantisera och drömma. idag 07:34
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
0

14:00 – Fragzone-Fredag tar spelhelg!

NyhetÖvrigtidag 13:00

Om Doom Eternal, nytt KotOR, CP2077-försening, Toss a coin to your witcher-feber och mer!

Live
8

Dags igen – det ryktas om Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

NyhetNintendoPCPlaystationRyktenXboxÖvrigaÖvrigtidag 12:27

En remake, eller kanske en omtolkning.

Live
17

Red Dead 2-försäljningen fördubblades efter Steam-släppet

NyhetSpelbranschenidag 10:49

Många var tydligen beredda att vänta en månad extra.

Nytt i forumet
Live
12

Coronaviruset gör epidemispel populärt i Kina

NyhetSpelbranschenStrategiidag 10:07

Det man är rädd för skämtar man om - eller spelar.

Live
7

Disco Elysium - förra årets spel enligt oss - får hardcore-läge

NyhetPCRollspelidag 09:15

Och widescreen-stöd.

Live
14

Löningshelg och kinesiskt nyår - då blir det Steam-rea

NyhetPCSpelbranschenidag 07:00

Självklart med ett intrikat system för att du ska shoppa mer.

Live
11

Vi har förevigat det fantastiska ögonblicket när Gurra vaskade skumpa på sig själv - köp muggen nu

ArtikelTillbehör2020-01-22 14:08

Endast tillgänglig till och med söndag.

Live
15

Äntligen? Nu finns Toss a Coin to Your Witcher på Spotify!

NyhetÖvrigtigår 21:36

På repeat, resten av kvällen.

Live
3

Nytt Kingdom Hearts släpps redan i vår till mobila format

NyhetRollspeligår 20:30

Project Xehanort är arbetstiteln.

Live
38

Handen på hjärtat, hur många timmar har du lagt på Divinity: Original Sin II?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 10:04

Vore ju en stor synd om du inte ens spelat det.

Live
7

Nioh 2 i ny storytung trailer – tre dlc-paket äger rum INNAN huvudspelet

NyhetActionPlaystationigår 17:29

Tvåan är redan en prequel till Nioh.

Live
12

Rysliga Project: Mara är ännu ett spel från Hellblade-studion

NyhetPCXboxigår 16:09

Både Bleeding Edge och Hellblade 2 är på gång.

Tack till Mortaigne för detta #nyhetstips!
Live
17

Quiz – 10 spel i väntan på Cyberpunk 2077

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 15:00

Cyberpunk 2077 är uppskjutet, så vi kollar in 10 plåster på dina djupa cybersår.

Live
6

Bekräftat – The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf blir av

NyhetSpelbranschenÖvrigaigår 14:38

Man blir ju lite animerad.

Live
18

Domstol: Lagligt för Nintendo att vägra återbetala förhandsköp

NyhetNintendoSpelbranschenigår 14:03

Norsk-tysk stämning gick på pumpen. Mama Mia!

Live
8

Paradox testar prenumerationsmodell för Europa Universalis 4

NyhetPCSpelbranschenStrategiigår 12:10

Ska göra det billigare för nya spelare.

Live
67

Rykte – Problem med Xbox-versionen bakom Cyberpunk 2077-förseningen

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 11:45

Spelet ska rulla “extremt otillfredställande” på Microsofts konsol.

Live
27

Medlemsrecension – 4 av 5 till Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Medlemmarnas recensioner2020-01-22 17:03

@Mortaigne faller för beroendeframkallande gameplay och patenterad Star Wars-känsla.

Live
8

Wasteland Remastered släpps i februari

NyhetPCRollspelXboxigår 09:55

Inför trean får vi uppleva hur allt började.

Live
18

Valve-tiden har redan varit, så Half-Life: Alyx ska vara i tid

NyhetActionPCigår 09:46

Släpps i mars, är lika stort som Half-Life 2.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen