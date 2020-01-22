Dishonored blir bordsrollspel

Skapa din egen lönnmördare och äventyra i Dunwall i sommar.
Få spel utanför rpg-genren erbjuder dig så mycket frihet att klara en bana som de båda Dishonored-spelen och vore inte ett bordsrollspel på gång hade man nästan kunna tro att något sådant var förlaga. Regelboken görs i samarbete mellan Modiphius Entertainment och Arkane Studios och de förstnämnda kan nästan räknas som veteraner när det gäller att göra rollspel av andras varumärken. På deras sajt hittar vi exempel som Dune, Fallout och The Elder Scrolls.
Startpaketet med regelbok, en guide till världen och några äventyr släpps i sommar.
In Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game, players delve into the turbulent Empire of the Isles, to tell stories of occult lore, intrigue and drama. The Dishonored Corebook contains all the rules and background information you need to kickstart your adventure.
The 300 page book features:
An introduction to the Empire of the Isles, and an in-depth look at its history, its people and the struggles they face.
A step-by-step guide to play the role of the Protagonists: from grim assassins and rugged criminals, to intrepid explorers and stoic crown loyalists.
A host of antagonists and a myriad different storyhooks to inspire you, from the harsh, cold lands of Tyvia to sunny Karnaca.
Insight on the strange nature of the Void, as well as rules to harness the its reality-bending powers.
"The Oil Trail", a mini-campaign in four acts that serves as a perfect introduction to the City of Dunwall.
A streamlined narrative edition of the Modiphius 2d20 game system.