Xbox köper Bethesda!

av

Enorm affär - 66 miljarder kronor i köpeskilling. Microsoft och Xbox äger nu varumärken som The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom och Quake.

Microsoft och Xbox meddelar att de köper Zenimax Media, moderbolag till bland annat Bethesda Softworks. Detta betyder att Xbox nu får kontroll över varumärken som The Elder Scrolls, Doom och Fallout.

Zenimax Media äger bolag som Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, Zenimax Online Studios, Arkane och Machinegames. Enligt sajten Kotaku betalar Xbox 7,5 miljarder dollar för Zenimax Media. Översatt till svenska kronor blir det hisnande 66 miljarder. Som referens är det bara en miljard mindre än vad Disney betalade för Marvel och Lucasfilm tillsammans.

Microsoft skriver på sin blogg:

“Today is a special day, as we welcome some of the most accomplished studios in the games industry to Xbox. We are thrilled to announce Microsoft has entered into an agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media, parent company of Bethesda Softworks.

As one of the largest, most critically acclaimed, privately held game developers and publishers in the world, Bethesda is an incredibly talented group of 2,300 people worldwide who make up some of the most accomplished creative studios in our industry across Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios. These are the teams responsible for franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Starfield and many more.”

Bethesda har också offentliggjort affären. De skriver bland annat så här:

"But the key point is we’re still Bethesda. We’re still working on the same games we were yesterday, made by the same studios we’ve worked with for years, and those games will be published by us.

So why the change? Because it allows us to make even better games going forward. Microsoft is an incredible partner and offers access to resources that will make us a better publisher and developer. We believe that means better games for you to play. Simply put - we believe that change is an important part of getting better. We believe in pushing ourselves to be better. To innovate. To grow."

Att Microsoft annonserar detta dagen innan förbokningarna för Xbox Series-konsolerna drar igång är såklart ingen slump.

Bryr mig inte det lilla minsta... 😎 idag 20:34 Tror inte befintliga serier helt plötsligt blir Xbox exklusivs, men intressent vad som kommer ut ur den här affären. idag 20:34 Men för hvete. Nu får ju Nintendo och Sony börja spendera före MS köper monopol. idag 20:30 Fast de behöver ju också tillväxt. Det är ju därför företag köper andra. Bara för att Kina har miljoner invånare så betyder det inte att de har rätt kunskaper. idag 20:29 Inte illa. idag 20:16 lite tråkigt med alla uppköp, men med game pass på pc och ps5 så borde man ju kunna spela allt :) idag 20:14 Haha.. shit den hade jag inte sett tidigare. idag 20:14 Alltså, skadeglädjen som Xbox-fanboysen visar upp är sällsynt patetisk. Går ni på förskolan eller? Jag har bara spelat ett Bethesda-spel, så jag kunde inte bry mig mindre, men det är tråkigt med den här sortens affärer. idag 20:12 Va? Finns fantastiska spel utgivna av dem. Testa så får du se. Ori, Gears, Minecraft osv. Windows är Microsoft så PC/Xbox exklusivt heter det. De släpper inte på Linux t.ex. Ja inget konsolexklusivt det stämmer och det är väl bra? Exklusiva titlar först... idag 20:09 Mäktigt! idag 19:51
