Rayman-skaparen Michel Ancel lämnar spelbranschen, Beyond Good and Evil 2 fortsätter utan honom

Nu väntar vilda djur.

Var sak har sin tid, men att Michel Ancel skulle besluta sig för att lämna Ubisoft och branschen mitt under arbetet med Beyond Good and Evil 2 såg nog många som osannolikt. Men här är vi nu.

Via Instagram hälsar Ancel att tiden är inne för honom att arbeta med sin andra passion: vilda djur. Japp, kreatören som gett världen Rayman, Rabbids och Beyond Good & Evil lämnar en 30 år lång karriär för att börja arbeta med ett naturreservat. Nu ska han jobba i den "verkliga världen".

My new project takes place in the real world and consists in a wild life open sanctuary dedicated to education, nature lovers and... wild animals.

Ancel anger inga skäl förutom att han vill göra något annat, men det är ingen hemlighet att den senaste tiden har varit prövande för den franska speljätten. Ubisoft-vd:n Yves Guillemot bad nyligen om ursäkt. Om detta har bidragit eller skyndat på Ancels beslut kan vi bara spekulera kring, men han ger lugnade besked kring utvecklingen för både Beyond Good and Evil 2 och Wild.

Many of you might want to know what will happen to Wild and BGE2. No worries, since many months now the teams are autonomous and the projects are going super well. Beautiful things to be seen soon.

