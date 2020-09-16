52

Nix, spel från PS1, 2 och 3 kommer inte funka på Playstation 5

NyhetAllmäntPlaystationSpelbranschen
av

Men 99 procent av PS4-spelen ska funka.

Playstation 5 kommer vara kompatibel med uppemot 99 procent av alla drygt 4 000 PS4-spel har Sony klargjort. Men nu står det helt klart att PS5:an inte kommer kunna köra spel från äldre Playstation-maskiner.

Det verkar kort och gott handla om att tid och resurser för ett sånt jätteprojekt inte räckt till. Sony Interactive Entertainments VD Jim Ryan förklarar för japanska Famitsu (översatt av Siliconera) att man lagt mycket krut på PS4-kompatibiliteten, och underförstått att man inte haft möjighet att göra samma sak för de äldre maskinerna.

Famitsu: We were also surprised when we heard that it will have 99% compatibility with PS4 titles. By the way, will there be compatibility with PS1, PS2, and PS3 titles?

Jim Ryan: We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device. In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities.

Ryans uttalande utesluter inte att gamla Playstation-spel kommer till PS5:an i någon form i ett senare skede, men vid release är det alltså PS4- och PS5-spel som gäller.

Playstation 5 släpps i Sverige den 19 november. Den släpps med och utan blu-ray-läsare, och har riktpriserna 499 respektive 399 euro. Grovt uppskattat lär de kosta en bit över 5 500 respektive 4 500 kronor här.

#playstation-5#ps4#sony
Redaktör
Tomas Helenius
Skicka en rättelse
52
 Kommentarer
Emulering av PS3-spel är dyrt och tidskrävande att göra, förstår inte varför någon trodde det när PS4 redan lämnade den generationen bakom sig. Hade Sony fortsatt med en uppskruvad Cell hade PS4 garanterat kört PS3 spel. Men där och då bytte man hela... idag 11:28 Precis. :) idag 11:12 Ps1 o ps2 har inte åldrats väl så jag skulle aldrig starta ett spel från den tiden i vilket fall. De gör sig bättre i minnet :) idag 10:59 Jag håller med talaren du citerade, och jag kommer definitivt inte spela Demon Souls, eller något annat pre-gen spel. Grabben kommer spela Cars 3, men för det kan jag behålla min PS4a. Hellre ett rimligt pris på PS5 än en funktion man sällan eller aldri... idag 10:40 Så här tror jag att det ligger till. Dem har flera tusen PlayStation 4 spel i katalogen. Men bara 100-ish klara för launch av PlayStation 5. Resten kommer lite då och då, precis som Microsoft gjorde med Xbox 360 spel och Xbox (OG) spel, under en 7 år... idag 10:05 Jag tycker Sony gör helt rätt som stödjer PS4 spel på PS5, för det finns fortfarande flera spel som jag inte upplevt ännu och vill kunna köra. Därmed kan jag tryggt byta in min PS4 PRO och fortsätta med de spel jag inte är klara med på PS5 och åtminston... idag 09:59 Toppen att PS4-spel kommer fungera då jag har många spelade liggandes. idag 09:51 Wow dem har gått igenom tusentals spel en efter en efter en. idag 09:48 Ja väldigt ironiskt att köper en remaster av ett spel... idag 09:44 Har haft mitt PS3 framme hela den här generationen och tror jag har spelat 5 PS3 spel på den tiden. Så jag tror bakåtkompabilitet kommer användas mest i början innan fler PS5 titlar har släppts. idag 09:41
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
11

Det kan bli svårt att få tag på ett Playstation 5 i år

NyhetPlaystationidag 11:16

Har du inte förbokat tidigt kommer det förmodligen bli knepigt.

Live
5

Diskutera Oculus Quest 2 i forumet!

Allmänt spelsnackigår 12:31

@Molotov ger dig all du behöver.

Nytt i forumet
Live
14

Njut av next-gen-lera i denna Dirt 5-trailer

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxÖvrigtidag 09:15

Fler nyanser av brunt.

Live
25

Spider-Man: Miles Morales och Demon's Souls är releasespel till PS5

NyhetPlaystationigår 20:30

Sony släpper lista med släpptitlar.

Live
34

Sony klargör: Demon's Souls kommer INTE till pc eller någon annan konsol

NyhetActionPlaystationRollspeligår 18:53

Förvirringen beror på "den mänskliga faktorn".

Live
43

Din stora guide till Playstation 5!

ArtikelHårdvaraPlaystationSpelbranschenigår 18:29

Allt du behöver veta om Sonys nästa konsoler.

Live
6

Ori and the Will of the Wisps också till Switch... idag!

NyhetNintendoÄventyrigår 17:35

Dessutom en läcker samlarutgåva med båda spelen.

Live
5

Monster Hunter Rise och Monster Hunter Stories 2 till Switch 2021

NyhetNintendoigår 16:22

Två spel i serien till Switch nästa år.

Live
9

Klassikern Myst gör comeback - till VR

NyhetPCVirtual RealityÄventyrigår 16:00

Har byggts om från grunden för att passa formatet.

Live
2

Nintendo Direct Mini – se nya tredjepartsspel till Switch

NyhetÖvrigtigår 16:00

Kolla in framtiden för Switch.

Live
11

Recension – Spelunky 2 ger tusentals lektioner i konsten att dö

RecensionPCPlaystationigår 15:18

Bygger vidare på originalet med (för?) säkra kort, och ett oanat och bokstavligt djup.

Live
17

Quiz – Vad kan du om Mario och hans 3d-spel?

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 15:00

Super Mario 3D All-Stars är (strax) här, och veckans quiz handlar om Mario i 3d.

Live
4

Devil May Cry 5 kommer i uppdaterad utgåva till next gen

NyhetActionPlaystationXboxigår 14:00

Strålspårad Dante och spelbar Vergil.

Live
12

Deathloop suktar med 60-talskitsch och ultravåld

NyhetPCPlaystationigår 12:50

Ny trailer - så ser spelet ut på PS5.

Live
223

Playstation 5 släpps i november – kostar från 399 euro

NyhetHårdvaraPlaystationSpelbranschen2020-09-16 22:46

Blir det köp?

61

Nu har vi nextgen-priserna - vilken konsol köper du?

NyhetHårdvaraPlaystationXboxigår 09:12

Blir det en grön eller blå novembermånad? Eller dubbeldippar du?

Live
122

Som befarat - spelen till nextgen blir dyrare

NyhetPlaystationigår 10:46

Bli inte överraskad om vissa titlar kostar över 800 kr.

Live
7

Quake-soundtracket släpps på vinyl - Zenimax stoppade Carmack och American från att vara delaktiga

NyhetActionigår 11:49

Nästan värt ett köp bara för omslaget.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen