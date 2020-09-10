Se snygg trailer från Miami-modden till Fallout 4

Allt som saknas är Will Smith i soundtracket.
När vi skrev om Fallout: Miami för något år sedan var det inte många som blev imponerade, och kanske var det otaktiskt av skaparna att släppa en väldigt tidig version utan något matigt innehåll. När de nu visar en trailer från hur modifikationen ser ut idag ser det betydligt mer lovande ut, särskilt miljöerna som känns som en skön kontrast mot de vanliga vyerna i Fallout 4.
Fallout: Miami is an upcoming DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4 with an original setting, complete with its own engrossing main quest, interesting side quests and characters, including new companions. The central theme of our story is the struggle between order and freedom. The setting for this new adventure is the post-post-apocalyptic Vacation Wasteland of Miami Beach. Once a popular tourist destination, attracting rich and glamorous visitors both foreign and domestic, it now plays host to an eclectic assortment of factions and societies, each with its own culture and approach to the challenges of this new post-nuclear world. The once-great slaver kingdom of Sunshine Cove has recently come under threat by a horde of automobile-worshipping nomads calling themselves the Nuclear Patriots. While Miami's various factions vie for control over the Vacation Wasteland, a long-forgotten remnant of the old world slumbers beneath the waves, waiting for an opportunity to reclaim America once again.
Om du blir inspirerad till att göra denna modifikation verklighet så söker de just nu en handfull roller via sin hemsida, såsom level designer.