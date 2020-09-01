2

MS Flight Simulator-patchen släppt, nu kan alla (förhoppningsvis) installera

NyhetPCSimulation
av

Men om du haft strul bör du börja från början.

Det fenomenala men långtifrån buggfria Microsoft Flight Simulator (läs vår recension!) har nu fått sin utlovade första patch. Den löser flera problem med att installera och starta spelet som vissa olyckliga köpare drabbats av, och utöver det förbättrar den prestandan och lite annat. Hela changeloggen har du nedan.

Användare som haft problem med installationen uppmanas tydligt att göra en ren installation, alltså att börja från början. Utvecklarna guidar hur du går, både om du kör spelet på Steam och från Microsoft Store.

Ändringslista för MS Flight Sim version 1.7.14.0:

PATCH NOTES

STABILITY ISSUES

The title will no longer crash when different input devices/peripherals are disconnected
The title will no longer crash when the TBM 930 package is deleted

INSTALLATION ISSUES

The install process will no longer be blocked after a partial decompression of a package
The install process will no longer be blocked when a local user account includes non-ASCII characters
The install process will no longer be blocked after a failed connection to servers
The install process will no longer display an empty onboarding screen under certain conditions
The title will download a critical missing/deleted package to access the main menu even if the save data preference is set to offline (when an internet connection is available)

CONTENT MANAGER

The title will no longer automatically download packages that have been deleted through the content manager
The content manager will no longer get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline
The Creator name of the packages should now be properly updated

SIMCONNECT

Significant FPS drop when using Simconnect should no longer affect the experience

OPTIMIZATION

The performance of the title has been improved when the Display name plate option is set to active

MARKETPLACE

The correct currency is now properly updated in the marketplace

Redaktör
Tomas Helenius
Vilken otroligt sömnig patch som inte kommer påverka mig överhuvudtaget. När ska de fixa den labila autopiloten, den otroligt lågupplösta kartan, live traffic som inte alls stämmer, sjöar som svävar ovanför marken, lador på landsbygden som blivit stora... idag 10:39 Hoppas de uppderat med DX12 och RTX IO stöd framöver. idag 09:43
