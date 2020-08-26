2

Star Dynasties - intriger och grand strategy i rymden

NyhetStrategiPC
av

Mer gameplay och info sipprar ut från Gamescom.

Grand strategy-nördar, se hit! Ny info från Star Dynasties har dykt upp. I spelet ska du bygga upp och styra ett imperium någonstans i universum, och såväl som strider innehåller det intriger och drama då mäktiga hus slåss om herrväldet. Skulle att kunnat vara ett Paradox-spel.

“Humanity had just taken its first tentative steps in space, when the catastrophic destruction of Earth plunged the galaxy into a new Dark Age. Now, centuries later, those few surviving colonies have stabilised into a simple feudal society, unable to comprehend or advance the technological artifacts they use to survive. Internecine fights between an aristocratic elite decide the fate of the scattered fragments of humankind."

Star Dynasties-delen i videon börjar 7:27. Sedan tidgare har man släppt utvecklardagböcker och gameplay. Se mer av spelet nedan.

#star-dynasties
Redaktör
Joakim Bennet
Skicka en rättelse
2
 Kommentarer
Är väl snarare Crusader Kings i rymden. idag 16:34 Ser ut som en halvkass kopia av Stellaris. Lite mindre Determined Exterminators, lite mer Hänt i Veckan. Halva videon var showcase på att man kunde se grannens kungafamiljs familjeträd typ, vafan? idag 15:47
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
9

Blott två titlar har fått mer Kickstarter-pengar än "nya Suikoden", Eiyuden

NyhetRollspelidag 20:30

Bara slaget av Shenmue III och Bloodstained.

Live
27

Efter betan i helgen – vad tror du om Amazons mmo-satsning New World?

Allmänt spelsnackidag 08:00

En ny mmo-stjärna eller ett stjärnfall?

Nytt i forumet
Live
51

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart till PS5 låter dig välja mellan 30 och 60 fps

NyhetPlaystationidag 17:35

4K väntar om du väljer 30 fps.

Live
15

Ubisoft ser ut att döpa om Gods & Monsters till Immortals: Fenyx Rising

NyhetRyktenÄventyridag 16:43

Bättre? Sämre? Rösta!

Live
18

Recension – Crusader Kings III är mer än bara storslagen strategi

RecensionPCStrategiidag 16:00

Spelar roll.

Live
14

Recension - Iron Harvest är första världskrigs-strategi med dieselpunk

RecensionPCStrategiidag 14:00

Här strider du inte med stridsvagnar och senapsgas, utan stora mechs. Samt en och annan björn.

Live
30

Quiz - Sista chansen att vinna biobiljetter med dina Nolan-kunskaper!

ArtikelSponsrat innehåll2020-08-26 18:00

Inför premiären av Christopher Nolans nya storfilm Tenet testar vi era kunskaper om hans tidigare filmer – får du alla rätt är du med och tävlar om biobiljetter.

Live
8

Är War Mongrels ett Commandos för 2020-talet?

NyhetPCPlaystationStrategiXboxÄventyridag 13:35

Realtids-taktik mitt under brinnande andra världskriget.

Live
17

Snart kommer The Outer Worlds första dlc

NyhetNintendoPCPlaystationRollspelXboxidag 11:32

Kolla in en 10 minuter lång gameplay-genomgång av Peril on Gorgon.

Live
11

Xbox Series X mest spännande hårdvara på Gamescom

NyhetÖvrigtidag 10:59

Och Cyberpunk 2077 blev mässans bästa spel.

Live
55

Recension - Är Wasteland 3 det riktiga Fallout 4?

RecensionPCRollspelXboxidag 09:41

Nostalgitripp som kanske inte riktigt lever upp till 20-talets krav. Men som bjuder på en Ronald Reagan-sekt!

Live
40

Sony tänker släppa fler Playstation-exklusiva spel till pc

NyhetHårdvaraPlaystationSpelbranschenidag 08:35

Vill nå de svårflörtade.

Live
27

Få en första gameplay-titt på Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 18:25

Men det ser väl inte sådär jätteimponerande ut, eller?

Live
63

Söndagssnack: Vilken bosstrid är den sämsta du upplevt?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 16:56

Den där sega jäkeln med 9000 i hälsa eller den som bara kändes malplacerad?

Live
12

Blanda Sea of Thieves med battle royale så får du Blazing Sails

NyhetActionPCigår 14:03

Släpps i early access på Steam i november.

Live
19

I forumet: Har du stött på några fuskare i Fall Guys?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 00:29

De flyger, springer misstänkt fort och ger sig själva andra orättvisa fördelar.

Live
6

PC-versionen av Chivalry 2 försenas till nästa år

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 08:13

Men vi får åtminstone planerat "DLC" redan vid release.

Live
22

Äntligen Spelhelg, med Fragzone-Fredag!

ArtikelÖvrigt2020-08-27 20:22

Om Gamescom, Mafia-remaken, Black Ops Cold War, Wasteland vs Fallout och mer!

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen