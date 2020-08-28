10

Varsågod, ett lass trailers från Gamescom-eventet i går

NyhetPCNintendoPlaystationXboxÖvrigaSpelbranschen
av

Dragon Age "4", Star Wars: Squadrons, Shadowlands, Ratchet & Clank...

Det blir (förstås) inget Gamescom i Köln i år på grund av pandemin, så istället kördes i går kväll ONL (Opening Night Digital), ett event med mängder av diverse videor från kommande spel. Vi har skrivit om vissa av dem, men på begäran kommer här de flesta filmerna på ett fat.

Hela gårdagens show kan du se här.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Dragon Age "4" - Behind the scenes

Star Wars: Squadrons (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Fall Guys (Pc, PS4)

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (Pc, Mac)

Mafia: Definitive Edition (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Wasteland 3 (Pc)

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (Oculus Rift)

Little Nightmares II (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch)

Lemnis Gate (Xbox One)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch)

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Outriders (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Pc)

Struggling (Switch)

Chorus (Pc, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One)

Spellbreak (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Teardown (pc)

Dirt 5 (Pc, PS4, PS5, XB1, XB Series X, Stadia)

Turrican (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Quantum Error (PS5, PS4)

Twelve Minutes (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)

Unknown 9: Awakening (Pc, "next-gen consoles")

Scarlet Nexus (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One)

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Jurassic World Evolution (Switch)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Pc, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Pc)

Sam & Max: this Time It's Virtual (VR)

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Pc, PS4, Switch)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars (Pc)

Godfall (Pc, PS5)

Override 2: Super Mech League (Pc, PS5, PS4)

Little Hope: The Dark Pictures Anthology (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Warframe: Heart of Deimos (Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch)

Project Cars 3 (Pc, PS4, Xbox One)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4, Xbox One)

I butiken: Fragzone – t-shirt

Visa omgivningen vem du är med denna högkvalitativa t-shirt med den klassiska Fragzone-loggan på bröstet! De som fattar, de fattar.

Köp här!

#gamescom#crashbandicoot
Redaktör
Tomas Helenius
Skicka en rättelse
10
 Kommentarer
Vi kanske hör något under Nvidias presentation nu den 1e september, där de annonserar 3000 serien byggd på 7 nm teknik. idag 15:16 Mycket Sci-Fi och Fantasy :/ Twelve Minutes såg mest intressant ut! :) idag 14:45 Positivt överraskad av Star Wars: Squadrons . Blir nog ett köp! Älskade Tie fighter för typ 100 år sen. Men vad hände med elden ring? idag 14:44 @xermalk: Tack för infon! Nyheten är uppdaterad så att de allra flesta nu finns med. idag 14:10 De hade inte planerat nånting, de pratade om möjligheten att göra ett nytt medal of honor spel, sen råkade vr-spelet bli den möjligheten, och facebook frontade med pengar. Det fanns aldrig något icke-vr MOH spel. idag 13:42 VR är här för att stanna och Spybook är Spybook. Allt som behöver sägas i diskussionen :) Själv så ser jag fram emot Outriders (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67BFhec69oM) och SW: Squadrons (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zEjIEP1038). idag 13:34 Samma gnäll som tidigare "tvinga VR". Man gör inte så lätt en VR version av ett vanligt spel eller tvärt om. EA har droppad Medal of honor till förmån för Battlefield eftersom spelet aldrig haft nån chans jämt mot cod. Tycker det är utmärkt att man "res... idag 13:18 Tråkigt att facebook med deras (Oculus Rift) har gjort "Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond" tvång VR only. Enligt wiki Respawn utvecklaren hade inte planerat att göra den VR i början facebook har sabbat allt. https://www.ladbible.com/technology/gaming-med... idag 12:59 Fixad rubrik Varsågod, 29/44 trailers från Gamescom-eventet i går Här är listan från livestreamen, från en YT kommentar. 14:31 Scarlet Nexus 17:06 Quantum Error 19:14 Team Fordzilla Showcasing a car (Project P1 Model) 25:28 Dirt 5 28:37 Jurassic World... idag 12:53 Tack! idag 12:31
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
3

Äntligen Spelhelg, med Fragzone-Fredag!

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 20:22

Om Gamescom, Mafia-remaken, Black Ops Cold War, Wasteland vs Fallout och mer!

Live
2

Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual ser radarparet återvända i VR-form

NyhetVirtual RealityÄventyridag 12:50

Ge den sävliga hunden och den kramvänliga kaninen som inte vill kramas en hjälpande hand.

Nytt i forumet
Live
7

Ryktena stämde: Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition släpps i oktober

NyhetPCStrategiidag 11:55

Och en av de nya civilisationerna är Sverige, just saying.

Live
5

Little Nightmares 2:s gameplay-trailer lär ge dig stora mardrömmar

NyhetNintendoPCPlaystationXboxÄventyridag 11:13

Nästa år ska svenska Tarsier Studios återigen ge oss kalla kårar.

Live
2

Inte kunnat spela MS Flight Simulator än? Lugn, en patch är nära

NyhetPCSimulationidag 10:25

Släpps inom sju dagar.

Live
1

De onda genidragen får vänta, Evil Genius 2 försenas till 2021

NyhetPCStrategiidag 09:58

Det blir inget världsherravälde i år.

Live
23

Första gameplayet från VR-spelet Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond är här

NyhetActionPCVirtual Realityidag 09:11

Upplev krigets hemskheter på ett mer levande sätt än någonsin.

Live
16

Recension – Project Cars 3 är inte den sim vi blev lovade

RecensionPCPlaystationRacingXboxidag 08:35

Det är ingen sim alls, faktiskt.

Live
11

It's a trap! Se singleplayer-gameplay från Star Wars: Squadrons

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxidag 08:06

X-Wings och TIE-fighters tar återigen upp kampen i oktober.

Live
50

Gameplay-demo från Ratchet & Clank till PS5: "Inga laddningstider i spelet"

NyhetPlaystationigår 21:58

Ett spel "bara möjligt" till PS5, menar Insomniac.

Live
6

Fenomenet Fall Guys andra säsong har medeltida touch

NyhetPCPlaystationigår 22:15

Sommarsuccén lär fortsätta framgångarna i höst.

Live
12

Ronald Reagan berättar hur det ligger till i introt till CoD Black Ops: Cold War

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 21:27

Löften: spelarval och flera olika slut.

Live
11

Du som trodde du sett allt – The Sims 4 får storydriven Star Wars-expansion

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 21:11

Star Wars: Resan till Batuu släpps i september.

Live
21

Klart! World of Warcraft: Shadowlands släpps 27 oktober

NyhetPCigår 20:47

Also: första delen från animerade serien.

Live
9

Gameplay-glimtar, miljöer och utvecklarsnack från nästa Dragon Age

NyhetRollspeligår 20:28

Bioware gläntar på dörren till fjärde Dragon Age.

Live
19

20:00 – Direkt från Gamescom, med närmare 40 spel!

NyhetSpelbranschenigår 18:30

Med bland annat Ratchet & Clank till Playstation 5 och Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Live
20

Quiz – Vad kan du om Call of Duty?

ArtikelActionÖvrigtigår 15:00

Plikten kallar i veckans quiz om Call of Duty genom tiderna.

Live
14

Att ramla är tydligen roligt – Fall Guys har sålt 7 miljoner(!) ex på Steam

NyhetActionPCPlaystationigår 12:52

Snubblande snubbar säljer sjusiffrigt.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen