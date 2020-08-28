MS Flight Simulator-patch löser installationsproblem

Släpps inom sju dagar.
Inom en vecka får Microsoft Flight Simulator en patch som ska åtgärda ett par viktiga problem med den i stort utmärkta flygsimmen.
Changeloggen berättar att den åtgärdar problem som försvårar eller förhindrar installationen, och det lär ju vara efterlängtat av alla som... tja, inte kunnat installera det. Vidare fixas ett par kraschproblem, prestandabuggar åtgärdas, med mera. Se ändringslistan längre ner.
Vi har inget exakt datum för när patchen släpps, men inom sju dagar ska den vara ute.
Changeloggen:
PATCH NOTES
STABILITY ISSUES
The title will no longer crash when different input devices/peripherals are disconnected
The title will no longer crash when the TBM 930 package is deleted
INSTALLATION ISSUES
The install process will no longer be blocked after a partial decompression of a package
The install process will no longer be blocked when a local user account includes non-ASCII characters
The install process will no longer be blocked after a failed connection to servers
The install process will no longer display an empty onboarding screen under certain conditions
The title will download a critical missing/deleted package to access the main menu even if the save data preference is set to offline (when an internet connection is available)
CONTENT MANAGER
The title will no longer automatically download packages that have been deleted through the content manager
The content manager will no longer get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline
The Creator name of the packages should now be properly updated
SIMCONNECT
Significant FPS drop when using Simconnect should no longer affect the experience
OPTIMIZATION
The performance of the title has been improved when the Display name plate option is set to active
MARKETPLACE
The correct currency is now properly updated in the marketplace