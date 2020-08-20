7

Fall Guys ska släppas till mobiler - i Kina

NyhetActionSport
av

Och med lite tur även här.

Fall Guys är utan tvekan årets stora överraskningssuccé och nu är det klart att spelet ska släppas till mobiler via den kinesiska studion Bilibili. De har skrivit avtal om ge ut spelet i hemlandet men det vore det ju väldigt märkligt om en mobilversion inte blir tillgänglig i väst.

Samtidigt fortsätter skaparna Mediatonic att patcha spelet och i en stundande uppdatering åtgärdas bland annat de fem mest kraschbenägna buggarna. De städar också bort ett par gameplay-förstörande buggar.

#fall-guys
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
7
 Kommentarer
Spelade en match med 6 ronder igår, trodde inte det kunde bli fler än 5. idag 08:38 Ja, jag tror också jag hade gjort det. Platta och telefon känns rätt bra format faktiskt. idag 07:57 Tror faktiskt jag hade lirat det här en hel del om det fanns tillgängligt på mobil. Känns som en perfekt plattform för det. idag 07:19 Haha, jag har gjort kaffe nu. Fastän Fall Fuys låter som när man bränt tungan riktigt ordentligt. idag 07:15 Tänkte samma sak! idag 07:06 definitivt en kinesisk kopia! idag 06:58 "Fall Fuys ska släppas till mobiler - i Kina" haha typo, trodde först det var nyhet om någon sorts kopia 🤣 idag 06:53
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
23

Vinn Microsoft Flight Simulator - sista chansen idag!

TävlingSimulation2020-08-20 20:45

Känner du igen dessa kända landmärken? I så fall kan du bli pilot i din egen spelhörna.

Live
15

Quiz – Åter till skolbänken med ett... skolquiz!

ArtikelÖvrigt2020-08-20 15:00

Semestern är över och sommarlovet slut. Vi inleder hösten med ett klurigt läxförhör.

Nytt i forumet
Live
10

Microsoft stöttar Epic i käbblet mot Apple

NyhetSpelbranschenidag 07:11

Intygar via domstolsdokument att en Unreal Engine-blockad skulle skada branschen.

Live
25

Epic Bag of Carrying - Ny tygpåse i shoppen!

ArtikelTillbehör2020-08-10 12:08

Med den häftiga KBH-tekniken.

Live
22

Ubisoft tar bort fysiska skivor från flera samlarutgåvor till Xbox

NyhetXboxÖvrigtigår 18:26

Köpare av Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 & Watch Dogs: Legion på Xbox får nöja sig med en kod.

Live
48

Söndagssnack: Vilken superhjälte/skurk förtjänar ett eget spel?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 07:06

Vem borde få dra på sig spelmanteln och hur skulle vederbörandes spel se ut?

Live
42

Säsongspremiär för Fragzone-Fredag, med tittarrekord!

ArtikelActionSportÄventyr2020-08-21 09:18

Säsongspremiär, och Calle och Jocke gör comeback i studio 1, där de snackar next gen, privatkopiering, Epic vs Apple och såklart mängder av spel.

Live
3

MS Flight Simulators nedladdningstid påverkar inte chansen för Steam-återbetalning

NyhetPCSimulationigår 13:56

Valve försäkrar att man har det i åtanke när man hanterar "refunds" av spelet.

Live
20

I forumet: Finns det någon värdig ersättare till Logitech G13?

Hårdvara & tillbehör2020-08-20 23:17

@DaddyCoolSwe vill veta om det finns någon produkt som kan mäta sig med den.

Live
47

Spana in första trailern för Rocksteadys Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

NyhetActionPCPlaystationXboxigår 06:15

Skapa kaos i Metropolis tillsammans med upp till tre polare.

Live
51

Gotham Knights är WB Montreals nya "Batman"-spel

NyhetAction2020-08-22 19:46

Gotham är under attack, men var är Batman?

Live
55

Helgsnack: Vilka Playstation-spel har svensk text eller tal?

Allmänt spelsnack2020-08-20 21:58

Från "Färskt kött!" till Minecraft – @Hanzo skapar lista över Playstation-spel på svenska.

Live
80

Recension – Ja, Microsoft Flight Simulator var värt att vänta på i 14 år!

RecensionPCSimulation2020-08-21 16:20

Ett av de snyggaste pc-spelen – någonsin.

Live
48

Apple: "Epic Games bad om särbehandling i App Store"

NyhetSpelbranschen2020-08-22 12:03

Vem blir vinnaren när giganterna drabbar samman?

Live
46

Crysis Remastered får släppdatum och blir Epic-exklusivt på PC

NyhetPCPlaystationXbox2020-08-22 08:06

I september är det drags att dra på oss nanodräkten och ta ett dopp i det blå.

Live
32

Vi gör det! Vi röstar fram formkurvan för Call of Duty

ArtikelAction2020-08-21 20:30

Från 2003 till 2019, och från Call of Duty till nya Modern Warfare.

Live
14

Nästa veckas gratisspel hos Epic är fyra: Hitman och Shadowrun-trilogin

NyhetPC2020-08-21 19:05

Enter the Gungeon och God's Trigger gratis nu.

Live
16

Häng med på en genomgång av innehållet i lyxutgåvan av Wasteland 3

Medlemmarnas recensioner2020-08-20 21:56

Inxile levererar mer än utlovat, menar @Shadee.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen