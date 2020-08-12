25

Apples käbbel med Epic eskalerar, hotar att stänga ute Unreal Engine från sina plattformar

NyhetSpelbranschen
av

Fläkten, möt skit.

Käbblet mellan Apple och Epic kan komma att eskalera ordentligt. Enligt domstolsdokument som Gamasutra kommit över har Apple hotat med att stänga av Epics tillgång till utvecklingsverktygen på deras plattformar, vilket skulle göra att de inte kan hålla Unreal Engine kompatibel med eventuella uppdateringar av Ios och Macos. Epic ber nu domstolen att se detta som en ren hämndaktion som kommer drabba miljontals utvecklare som använder Unreal Engine för såväl spel som appar på Apples plattformar.

In addition, Apple’s retaliation represents an existential threat to Epic’s Unreal Engine. OS providers like Apple routinely make certain software and developer tools available to software developers, for free or a small fee, to enable the development of software that will run on the OS. Apple intends to deny Epic access to that widely available material. Without that access, Epic cannot develop future versions of the Unreal Engine for use on iOS or macOS. Developers that intend to sell their apps for use on iOS or macOS devices will have to forgo the Unreal Engine in favor of other engines. The effects will reverberate well beyond video games; it will affect developers who use the Unreal Engine on Apple products in many fields. The ensuing impact on the Unreal Engine’s viability, and the trust and confidence developers have in that engine, cannot be repaired with a monetary award. This is quintessential irreparable harm.

Om domstolen inte ingriper förlorar Epic tillgången till utvecklarverktygen om tio dagar.

I butiken: Epic Bag of Carrying

Gör handlingen till ett litet äventyr med denna tygpåse, med korta bärhandtag! Grafiken skapad av medlemmen "eld" i forumet.

Köp här!

#apple#epic
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
25
 Kommentarer
Ser inte hur Apple skulle förlora på detta. De försvarar sin plattform, då Epic bröt mot reglerna. Skulle de inte göra något riskerar de att andra börjar bryta mot reglerna eftersom inget händer när man gör det. De inkomster som Epic inbringar är väl... idag 10:27 Halvkinesiska Epic har alltså brutit mot regler dom själva skrivit under på att dom ska följa och använder sina kunder som hävstång mot Apple, men ändå är det Apple som är skurken? Kan hålla med om att 30% är en hög avgift och att det självklart är mer... idag 10:22 Som du sa själv så är frågan vad som är rimligt. Bra fråga! Digital distribution är billigare än fysisk - det vet vi. Om du köper en ny bil för 450.000 KR - anser du då att ett fraktilägg på 135.000 kr är OK eller känns det orimligt? Jag kan tänka mig... idag 10:15 Kostnaden för tillverka (det tillverkas ju egentligen inte något) och distribuera är ju också mycket lägre. apple drog 2019 in $18,3 miljarder på köp via deras app store. Man kan ju diskutera vad en lämplig vinst är, men de kostnader som apple alltid... idag 10:13 Jag läser överallt på forum att många tycker att 30% är helt orimligt. I jämförelse med vad? Vad grundar du att 30% är en otroligt hög nivå? Finns det nån rapport som visar att Apples vinster för App Store är orimligt höga? Det känns bara som jag missat... idag 09:37 Jag har som ni andra inte läst alla sidor i stämningsansökan så jag har inte full koll på hur deras argumentation ser ut. Men det framgår att Epic stämmer Apple därför de anser att Apples agerande strider mot konkurrenslagstiftningen. Det var väl bara... idag 09:37 apple är ju inte kloka, fy va ja avskyr dom. idag 09:33 Kommer det inte slå hårdare mot Apple, dom flesta utvecklare kör med UE. Visst några kanske hoppar över till nån annan motor men har svårt att tro dom flesta gör det. idag 09:21 Och dom enda som förlorar på detta är Apple. :'D Utvecklarna kan alltid dra vidare till andra plattformar. idag 09:15 Hoppas david kom ihåg slungan idag 09:15
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
0

Mer om Hitman 3:s spellägen

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxidag 10:25

Inget PvP, i alla fall inte i Ghost mode-tappning.

Live
0

EA stäms - Fifa-serien kan bryta mot gambling-lagar i Kalifornien

NyhetSpelbranschenSportidag 10:08

Fifa Ultimate Team Packs är lootlådar, menar gruppen bakom stämningen.

Nytt i forumet
Live
54

Rykte: Xbox Series X kan kosta 6 500 kr

NyhetHårdvaraPlaystationXboxigår 15:40

Hur mycket får en ny spelkonsol kosta?

Live
13

Kod skvallrar om många (många!) fler Avengers-hjältar – Black Panther, She-Hulk, Doctor Strange, m.fl.

NyhetActionRyktenigår 20:30

Releasen i september är bara början.

Live
18

Ghost of Tsushima får co-op, där blickarna riktas mot fyra nya hjältar

NyhetÖvrigtigår 17:48

Kostnadsfritt för alla Tsushima-ägare.

Live
46

Flygande start! Första Microsoft Flight Simulator-betygen är skyhöga

NyhetPCigår 17:25

I skrivande stund ett av årets högsta snitt.

Live
7

Är The Viking Way ett Mount and Blade med ännu mer skägg?

NyhetÖvrigtigår 16:15

"Snart" i early access, då får vi se.

Live
41

Ingen målsättning att Xbox Series X ska sälja mer än PS5 eller Switch

NyhetSpelbranschenXboxigår 16:11

"I så fall skulle vi inte släppa våra spel på pc."

Live
17

Se nextgen-gameplay från lovande Atomic Hearts

NyhetActionPlaystationXbox2020-08-12 08:18

Nu med fungerande video igen!

Live
0

Beyond Skyrim-projektet tuffar vidare - kolla in djunglerna runt Black marsh

NyhetPCRollspelÖvrigtigår 13:10

Plantager, ödlor och svävande geleklumpar.

Live
3

Överraskning! Det finns en Quake Champions-serietidning

NyhetActionigår 12:39

Och den verkar precis lika bra/dålig som den gamla boken om Doom.

Live
20

Spana in Forever Ago - En gubbsimulator?

NyhetÖvrigtigår 11:22

Sitta ensam vid en sjö, leta efter sin bortsprungna hund och köra bil jättelångt.

Live
72

Bland pixlar och polygoner - Vad är snygg grafik för dig?

ArtikelAllmänt2020-08-14 15:00

Diskutera i små grupper.

Live
5

Eve Online-spinoff släppt på mobiler

NyhetSimulationStrategiigår 08:49

Eve Echoes ska ge mobilspelare en mumsbit av Eve-upplevelsen.

Live
0

Se första kvarten från Controls AWE-expansion

NyhetActionigår 08:19

Något är knas i den tidigare stängda avdelningen på The Foundation.

Live
13

Så skapades Shadow of Mordors Nemesis-system

NyhetActionAllmänt2020-08-16 18:26

Monolith ville skapa dynamiska motsvarigheter till Batmans ärkefiender.

Live
16

Summer Games Done Quick är igång!

NyhetAllmänt2020-08-16 18:13

Här ska spelas snabbt för att gagna Läkare utan gränser.

Live
51

Kvällssnack: Vilka spelrelaterade saker var bättre förr?

Allmänt spelsnack2020-08-16 08:44

Saknar du arkadhallar, fysiska spelbutiker och mikrotransaktionernas icke-existerande?

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen