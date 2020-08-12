18

Spana in Forever Ago - En gubbsimulator?

av

Sitta ensam vid en sjö, leta efter sin bortsprungna hund och köra bil jättelångt.

Forever Ago verkar vara en såndär titel som man drar igång en regnig kväll med en kopp värmande buljong som sällskap. En berättelse om Alfred som kör norrut för att få upprättelse för något och som sällskap har han sin trogna hund. Han möter också en rad människor på vägen och allt känns så där drömskt feel good. Med en viss underton av mellankoli.

  • Experience a nuanced and heartfelt story about broken dreams, loss, and regret—but also courage, hope, and true friendship.

  • Explore stunningly beautiful environments, ranging from serene forest lakes to dusty barrens sweltering in the desert sun.

  • Examine and interact with objects to learn about your surroundings and the people living there.

  • Take pictures with your good ol' instant camera to document Alfred's journey and solve small environmental puzzles.

  • Discover the stories, beliefs and struggles of the various characters you meet along the way brought to life by renowned voice actors, including Dave Pettitt (Valiant Hearts: The Great War, Frostpunk), Daniel Amerman (League of Legends), and Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Life is Strange).

  • Featuring an original soundtrack by Clark Aboud (Slay the Spire, Kind Words).

  • You can pet the dog.

Det släpps under nästa år och verkar än så länge bara vara bekräftat för pc.

#forever-ago
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
 Kommentarer
Jag blev också lite rädd över hur intressant det där såg ut.. hu. Får fortsätta med Warzone och tro att jag är 20 år yngre. idag 16:16 Spelar gubbsimulator varje dag som det är. Dom kan hyra in mig som voice actor för stånk, stön och gruffande. idag 16:02 Det måste var gubben i mig som på senare år gjort att tycker mer och mer om såna här livshistiorie-spel. Ska definitivt lägga rabarber på det när det kommer, lagt det på önskelistan idag 15:37 Gubbsimulator! Det låter som klippt och skuret spel för mig. Givet införskaff. idag 15:15 Bara tvättäkta överlevare. Spelet ser för övrigt skitmysigt ut. idag 14:56 Vem fan dricker en kopp med buljong? idag 14:27 Ditt fejs kan göra bil! idag 13:05 Blev besviken över att trailern inte visade nåt om hur man göra bilen jättelångt :( idag 12:56 Åh, jag vill klappa hunden! Ser riktigt härligt ut. Behöver lite mer feelgood-games just nu. Så man slipper allt annat skit i världen för en liten stund. ;) idag 12:52 Trodde det skulle vara ännu en oseriös simulator. Men detta verkar riktig mysigt. Bra produktionsvärde! idag 12:49
Profil

