Horizon: Zero Dawn får sin första pc-patch

Illustration över hur buggjakten ser ut hos Guerilla just nu.

Guerilla försöker lappa den trassliga pc-versionen.

En första pc-patch har släppts till Horizon: Zero Dawn som borde åtgärda några av de problem som lett till kraschar och att man inte kunnat spara.

Det här är vad version 1.01 fixar:

Crash/Hang Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the SteamUI didn’t initialize properly on startup.

  • Functionality Issue Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Concentration and other slowdown mechanics wouldn’t work for everyone.

  • Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving the game. We are still investigating other saved game issues as well.

  • Fixed an issue where Windows/Steam profile names containing special characters would prevent some players from saving screenshots in Photo Mode.

Other Fixes:

  • Added improved diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

  • Fixed several backend issues.

  • Fixed a video corruption issue for specific hardware. We’re continuing to look at other hardware configurations as well.

Som du kan läsa har Guerilla också förbättrat diagnostikverktygen för att lättare kunna ta itu med ännu fler buggar.

In addition to the issues identified previously, we’re working on a number of high-priority issues:

  • Some players are experiencing startup crashes. Patch 1.01 fixes a few, but not all, of these crashes.

  • Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.

  • Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering not working, 4K not displaying correctly, or HDR not working correctly.

  • Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

  • We're aware of and continue to investigate all issues in this list on Reddit as well. Thank you to u/EvilMonkeySlayer for compiling this for us.

Inlägget på Steam ger inget tidsestimat på när dessa saker kan komma att fixas.

