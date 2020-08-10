Apple kontrar - fimpar Fortnite från App Store

Bråket eskalerar och kan komma att avgöras i domstol!
Apple gillade inte Epics tilltag och har nu tagit bort Fortnite från App Store, då de anser att deras agerande bryter mot deras avtal. Epic har svarat genom att skicka in ett officiellt klagomål till amerikansk domstol.
Epic Games has filed legal papers in response to Apple, read more here: https://t.co/c4sgvxQUvb— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020
Apple säger i ett uttalande att Epic var fullt medvetna om att detta skulle bryta mot avtalet och att de bara är ute efter fördelar för sig själva. Något Epic motsäger sig i det juridiska dokument som länkas i tweeten ovan. Där hävdar Epic att de vill få till en förändring som inte bara gynnar dem utan alla apputvecklare på App Store och konsumenterna.
Epic brings this suit to end Apple’s unfair and anti-competitive actions that Apple undertakes to unlawfully maintain its monopoly in two distinct, multibillion dollar markets: (i) the iOS App Distribution Market, and (ii) the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market (each as defined below). Epic is not seeking monetary compensation from this Court for the injuries it has suffered. Nor is Epic seeking favorable treatment for itself, a single company. Instead, Epic is seeking injunctive relief to allow fair competition in these two key markets that directly affect hundreds of millions of consumers and tens of thousands, if not more, of third-party app developers
Med tanke på hur snabbt de fick iväg dessa juridiska dokument kan deras uppdatering av Fortnite mycket väl ha varit en provokation. Dock en som har en saftig prislapp då de bara under juli månad omsatte 34 miljoner dollar på App Store.