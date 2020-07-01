The Last of Us 2 får mängder med nya gameplay-funktioner imorgon

Permadöd, one shot-mord, retroläge och mer implementeras i Grounded-uppdateringen.
Som vi rapporterade om igår pekade trofésystemet på Playstation att The Last of Us Part 2 skulle få en variant av det Grounded-läge som introducerades i det första spelet. Via ett blogginlägg får vi veta att den släpps imorgon. Kort beskrivet är det en mer åtskruvad svårighetsnivå för den som tyckte att Hard erbjöd för lite utmaning.
This difficulty raises the stakes by not only making enemies deadlier and ammo, upgrade, and crafting materials incredibly scarce, but also removing invaluable tools for survival, such as disabling Listen mode, deactivating elements of the HUD, and more**. Beginning with the update, Grounded will become one of the base difficulty options available when starting the story, so you won’t need to have beaten the game once already to access it.
Om du fortfarande skrattar rakt in i en clickers fula fejs åt farorna som väntar kan du också knäppa på permadödsläget. Då är det game over så snart du biter i gräset. Du kan dock välja att köra det med checkpoints på varje kapitelstart.
With this custom mode enabled, there are no second chances--you must complete the entire game without dying or start over from the beginning. However, if taking on the whole game is too daunting, you can choose to enable Permadeath mode with checkpoints on a per-chapter or per-act basis. In other words, if you die at the end of Day One, you’ll have to play the entire day over again.
Men, Grounded-uppdateringen är inte färdig med dessa två nyheter. Den introducerar dessutom en hel drös inställningar som låses upp när du klarat spelet. Såsom möjligheten att aktivera slow motion, döda fiender på ett skott och närmare 30 olika renderingsvarianter - från celshadat till 8-bits retroläge.
Mirror World
Mirror on Death
Slow Motion
Bullet Speed Mode
Infinite Ammo
Infinite Crafting
Infinite Melee Durability
Infinite Listen Mode Range
One Shot
Touch of Death
8-bit Audio
4-bit Audio
Helium Audio
Xenon Audio
Saves now display playtime up to the second
Film Grain Adjustment option
Disable Listen Mode option
Motion Sensor Function Aiming option
Arc Throw HUD Display option
Aiming Acceleration Scale option
Aiming Ramp Power Scale option
Slutligen har Naughty dog implementerat en rad förbättringar baserade på vad spelarna sagt sedan släppet, såsom att kunna justera film grain och att kunna stänga av Listen Mode. Mastig uppdatering!
Accessibility improvements to Ground Zero encounter, collectible tracking, Enhanced Listen Mode for collectibles, and rope gameplay