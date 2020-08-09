13

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 försenas igen

NyhetÖvrigt
av

Det blir inget sugigt spel i år.

Det blir tyvärr inget Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 i år, Paradox Interactive och Hardsuit Labs meddelar att releasen skjuts fram till ett obestämt datum nästa år.

This is not at a decision taken lightly nor is the first option we considered. We will share more information in the coming months on launch timing and other organizational changes that will help us achieve this goal.

När spelet annonserades förra året var den ursprungliga planen att det skulle vara klart i början av 2020 men utvecklarna verkade inse ganska så snart att det skulle bli tight.

Kommentarer

"When its done" Ah precis som CD Project Red gjorde med cyberpunk 2077.... sen satte dom releasedatum 16:de April, sen 17:de september, sen 19:de november :D Skämt och sido så måste dom tyvärr sätta releasedatum för att hypa upp spel så aktierna inte... idag 14:49 Ser sugigt ut nu, så kommer nog inte bli bättre, tyvärr. Jag VILLE tro på denna titeln, men all gameplay säger att det luktar kalkon. idag 14:36 Man får ju bara en chans att göra ett första intryck (efter släpp). Även om man kan polera det i efterhand brukar det ju innebära att man tappar det mesta av förtroendet. Miyamotos berömda citat fungerar rätt bra idag ändå, även om det är lite inaktuell... idag 13:55 Bra, inget av det jag sett från spelet har gjort mig särskilt taggad. Ju mer tid de tar på sig att polera spelmekanik och annat, ju bättre. idag 13:47 sålänge cyberpunk kommer i år så ere lugnt idag 12:57 Vad synd då detta är ett köp för egen del. Ser kul ut men eldstriderna var väl det som såg sämre ut i gameplay videos om jag minns rätt. Hoppas utvecklaren får till en skön tyngd i vapnen under denna tid. idag 12:56 Fasen, ännu ett spel som försvinner från den nära framtiden, som det mesta andra man väntar på. Hoppas verkligen att det resulterar i ett bra spel, älskar ettan och kan rekommendera att man spelar igenom den om man inte gjort det innan. idag 11:40 Segt, men spelet ser ut att behöva en hel del polish - så why not? idag 11:07 Kan nog vara, vet inte när exakt det var tänkt att släppas men med tanke på att cyberpunk kommer i november (hoppas vi..) så.. De lär ju konkurrera lite om samma publik. idag 11:04 Tycker det var ganska förväntat jag, jag gissar slutet av 2021 :'D Kollar man gameplay och dyl så ser man tydligt att det inte är i närheten av klart, men det kanske bara är jag.. idag 11:01
