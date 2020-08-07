15

HÖP-mys i The Battle of Visby

NyhetSimulation
av

Lär dig mer om när dansken invaderade Gotland 1361.

Det blev av förklarliga skäl ingen medeltidsvecka på Gotland i år men genom walking simulator-upplevelsen The Battle of Visby kan du få en dos av ringmuren ändå. Detta enmansprojekt berättar om händelserna sommaren 1361 då den danska kungen Valdemar Atterdag invaderade Gotland för att ta kontroll över den viktiga handeln i Östersjön.

Upplevelsen är skapad i Unreal Engine, tar 1 till 2 timmar att köra igenom och innehåller lättare quick time events men fokus ligger på berättande.

The battle of Visby is a visual narrative experience retelling the events that took place on the small Scandinavian island, Gotland during the summer of 1361. Visby, the islands main town is the trading centre of the North.

King Valdemar Atterdag of Denmark lands his troops on the shores of Gotlands west coast. His goal is to invade Visby and rule the trading of the baltic sea. A small resistance of country yeomen decides to take up arms against the superior invaders. The story is told from a first-person perspective where the player takes roles of different characters experiencing the events that lead to the battle.

It is made in Unreal Engine by a one-man team. The experience is about 1-2 hours long and focused on narrative storytelling.

The Battle for Visby släpptes i fredags på Steam och kostar under 20 spänn.

#höp#the-battle-of-visby
Tyska legoknektar <3 idag 14:26 Glöm inte alla tyskar! I och för sig var det tyska legoknektar i danska led... Så alla talar tyska. :( idag 14:09 Du får granska autenciteten i ringmjuren! idag 13:50 Mycket intressant! (Gotlänning och bosatt i Visby) idag 13:30 Tid är pengar, vem orkar lägga resurser på att tre VR-användare ska kunna damma av sina dörrstopp. idag 13:24 http://m.quickmeme.com/img/9c/9cb74b06c4d0bf0e5e0129da12ad17687953ffb4ffb8a8df32780829bfc3cf6d.jpg idag 12:44 Kanske lika bra att de skippat voice acting om det är danskar i spelet idag 12:44 Vad är det här för fake news? Kung Valdemar ville befria det svenska folket från tyranniets gissel. Danmark står och har alltid stått på det svenska folkets sida. idag 12:28 Riktigt imponerande gjort av en person. Hoppas man utvecklar vidare. Skulle vara grymt med ett Kingdom Come Deliverance liknande spel i medeltida Sverige. idag 12:22 Blev ett köp direkt! idag 11:42
