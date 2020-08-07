HÖP-mys i The Battle of Visby

Lär dig mer om när dansken invaderade Gotland 1361.
Det blev av förklarliga skäl ingen medeltidsvecka på Gotland i år men genom walking simulator-upplevelsen The Battle of Visby kan du få en dos av ringmuren ändå. Detta enmansprojekt berättar om händelserna sommaren 1361 då den danska kungen Valdemar Atterdag invaderade Gotland för att ta kontroll över den viktiga handeln i Östersjön.
Upplevelsen är skapad i Unreal Engine, tar 1 till 2 timmar att köra igenom och innehåller lättare quick time events men fokus ligger på berättande.
The battle of Visby is a visual narrative experience retelling the events that took place on the small Scandinavian island, Gotland during the summer of 1361. Visby, the islands main town is the trading centre of the North.
King Valdemar Atterdag of Denmark lands his troops on the shores of Gotlands west coast. His goal is to invade Visby and rule the trading of the baltic sea. A small resistance of country yeomen decides to take up arms against the superior invaders. The story is told from a first-person perspective where the player takes roles of different characters experiencing the events that lead to the battle.
It is made in Unreal Engine by a one-man team. The experience is about 1-2 hours long and focused on narrative storytelling.
The Battle for Visby släpptes i fredags på Steam och kostar under 20 spänn.