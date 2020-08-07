6

Hitman-trilogin får VR-stöd

NyhetActionVirtual RealityPlaystation
av

Har du mage att strypa någon i virtual reality?

När Hitman 3 släpps i januari kommer det att inkludera ett VR-läge, inte bara för finalen utan för hela trilogin som Io Interactive kallar World of Assassination. Detta genom att importera de två tdigare spelens banor i Hitman 3. I en första förrenderad trailer ser vi 47:an iskallt promenera genom en fest för att sedan hamna ensam i ett rum med en potentiell måltavla. Vi vet alla vad som händer sen men frågan är om du har mage att ta fram ståltråden och strypa någon i virtual reality?

Playing in VR will literally change the way you play with a first-person perspective that lets you immerse yourself into the game world. Stand face-to-face with your targets, blend-in to a busy crowd to overhear conversations and interact with the game world using your hands. For example, imagine that you’ve picked up a frying pan and you sneak up on a guard. You can swing the frying pan in whatever angle you want to knock them out – and then use it to deflect bullets that are fired as you make your escape.

Trailern har tydlig Playstation VR-märkning och för närvarande finns det ingen information om virtual reality-stödet även kommer till pc och andra headset.

Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
fan vad ballt, hoppas verkligen på pc stöd. idag 15:47 Hoppas det kommer till PC också 👍 idag 12:00 Kan man hoppas få ett vanligt första person läge också måntro, fanns ju i tidigare hitman spel. idag 11:02 Ah nice. Jag är så glad att Sony satsar på VR. Förhoppningsvis släpper man det även för VR på PC men känns som att om Sony inte satsat så hade VR inte varit vad det varit idag och kanske blivit ett minne blott redan. idag 09:48 Just nu verkar det som det, men vi får hoppas att det bara är nu vid annonseringen de bara snackar PSVR. idag 08:13 Men bara i PSVR? :( idag 08:10
