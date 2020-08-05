8

Sommaren är inte över, Overwatch säsongsevent har dragit igång

NyhetÖvrigt
av

Sa någon Lucioball?

Trots att mångas semestrar börjar lida mot sitt slut och vi redan börjat ställa in oss på höst är sommaren inte över, något Overwatch tydligt markerar med årets upplaga av deras Summer Games. Spelläget Lucioball gör sedvanlig comeback och självklart finns det massa skins att låsa upp.

The Overwatch Summer Games are back, and this year we’re challenging you to step onto the field and bring your A game! Win matches to earn weekly rewards, and net some goals in the all-new spin on classic Lúcioball, Lúcioball Remix. Play to earn Overwatch Summer Games Loot Boxes and unlock cosmetics so you can supervise the battlefield as Lifeguard Pharah, catch some waves as Surf’s Up Echo, or sip on a tropical drink and enjoy the summer sun with Ana’s new Highlight Intro.

Sommarevenemanget pågår från och med nu till den 25 augusti.

#overwatch
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
8
 Kommentarer
Fortfarande Lucioball efter 4 år? Synd. igår 18:50 Det bästa är ju att Brigitte, som är från Göteborg, fick fiskare-skin. Även Blizzard vet att alla rensar fisk i Göteborg. igår 18:15 Jag tyckte att detta års skins var helt ok överlag. Däremot kan jag inte uttala mig om själva kvalitén på texturer. Men inget jag direkt ser när jag spelar ändå, man har annat att fokusera på då. igår 11:12 Det är ju ett återkommande event så de har haft 1 år på sig. Tänkte så också, att resurserna ligger på Overwatch 2. Sommar-skinnen kanske inte har varit mina favoriter heller förut men det såg iaf bättre gjorda ut. De nya nu var väldigt simpla och vissa... igår 09:45 Jeff har sagt i Q&A att arbetet inte har påverkats så mycket av att de nu jobbar hemma. igår 09:18 Jag tycker alltid sommar-skinnen är rätt tråkiga. Anledningen till att vi inte får något nytt spelläge är antagligen för att de lägger alla sådana resurser på overwatch 2 igår 09:14 Finns något som heter Corona så det är nog inte så konstigt att dom kanske har gjort detta utan så mycket kvalitetskontroll. Jag tycker det är kul att dom gör något event iaf. igår 09:14 Lucioball är kul men det hade varit ännu roligare med något nytt spelläge. Sedan är alla nya skins väldigt simpla och tråkiga. Känns som Blizzard slängde ihop detta en torsdagseftermiddag. igår 09:01
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
2

Alan Wake återvänder i nästa Control-expansion!

NyhetActionigår 22:49

Stay in the light.

Live
15

Digital Foundry kritiserar pc-porten av Horizon: Zero Dawn

NyhetActionigår 20:20

"An amazing game gets a dissapointing port" konstaterar de.

Nytt i forumet
Live
11

Nintendo Switch har sålts i över 60 miljoner exemplar

NyhetNintendoSpelbranschenigår 19:11

Det senaste kvartalet gick som väntat väldigt bra.

Live
29

Kontrasnack: vilket spel har den sämsta inledningen?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 13:47

Gårdagens diskussion kring de bästa spelinledningarna har fått en kontring.

Live
4

Serious Sam 4 får releasedatum

NyhetÖvrigtigår 17:37

Lite gammalt hederligt ultravåld om en dryg månad.

Live
9

Som utlovat - ny Cyberpunk 2077-stream annonserad

NyhetActionRollspeligår 16:11

Den andra delen av Night City Wire kablas ut på måndag.

Live
12

Amerikansk myndighet godkänner spel för ADHD-behandling

NyhetRacingSpelbranschenigår 15:59

Flera studier visar på en positiv effekt när spel används som en del i behandlingen.

Live
4

Quakecon at Home drar igång imorgon - se schemat

NyhetSpelbranschenigår 15:07

Panelsnack, firandet och världsmästerskap i Quake Champions väntar

Live
12

Quiz – Vad kan du om ärkerivaler?

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 14:00

Lite vänskaplig rivalitet skadar ju ingen, förutom när den verkligen gör det.

Live
7

Se Halo Infinite som Nintedo 64-spel

NyhetÖvrigtigår 12:31

Ja, det är skillnad på grafiken.

Live
8

Xbox Game Pass i augusti innehåller action, racing och skräck

Allmänt spelsnack2020-08-05 16:27

Testa Dark Pictures of Medan, Darksiders Genesis, mer flera!

Live
49

Horizon: Zero Dawn får finfina betyg till pc

NyhetActionPCPlaystationigår 10:33

Vissa kallar det den bästa versionen.

Live
54

Forumsnack: Spelar du klart spel?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 00:16

Eller har du drabbats av "vuxensyndromet"?

Live
7

20 år gamla American McGee's Alice får högupplösta texturer

NyhetÄventyrigår 07:41

2 gig fanskapad uppgradering finns att hämta hem.

Live
167

Snack: Vilken spel har den bästa inledningen?

Allmänt spelsnack2018-04-04 15:22

Inledningen i spel är superviktig men vilket spel gör det allra bäst?

Live
13

Activision Blizzard omsatte 16,7 miljarder kronor senaste tre månaderna

NyhetSpelbranschen2020-08-05 19:21

Och i spelantal är King större än både Activision och Blizzard tillsammans. Med råge.

Live
38

Forumdiskussion: vad tycker du om plattformsexklusivt innehåll i spel?

Allmänt spelsnack2020-08-05 14:12

Debatten blossar upp igen när Spider-Man bara blir tillgänglig i PS4-versionen av Marvel's Avengers.

Live
11

Överraskning! Mortal Shell släpps den 18 augusti

NyhetAction2020-08-05 16:04

Det är ju snart.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen