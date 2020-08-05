20 år gamla American McGee's Alice får högupplösta texturer

2 gig fanskapad uppgradering finns att hämta hem.
Senare i år fyller American McGee's Alice hela 20 år och vad passar då bättre än att det gamla Id Tech 3-spelet får lite uppgraderingskärlek. Det kommer dock inte från officiellt, utan via en fanskapad modifikation. Skaparna passa även på att slänga in ett "Overkill"-läge som adderar fler fiender och annat i spelet. Du laddar ner den här.
This Mod is only a VISUAL upgrade. Most of the textures are upgraded 4X but the engine can’t support a higher resolution and a FULL upgrade so some are X2 then the original. Higher then what we have now will not work. We tried.
Things that we didn't change: Models, Maps, Subtitles (still trying to figure this one out), Gameplay (besides Overkill). If you know how to deal with this engine please contact us, we'd love to change these things (:
Things that were changed: HUD upgrade, Texture upgrade, more models inserted and Menus (Main, Quit, Load, Control).
It's optional to NOT INSTALL certain Packs, if you don't want "Overkill" or "Reshade" please just don't install it.
If you don't like the shadows, change it to " seta cg_shadows "1" which is the default. we PREFER the 3 although it's not perfect we think it still looks better then the original.
I början av förra året sa McGee att han börjat skissa på ett nytt Alice, en prequel, men det hänger på att rättighetsinnehavarna EA är med på tåget.