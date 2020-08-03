Sony listar Playstation 5-kompatibla PS4-tillbehör

Du kan till exempel ansluta en Dualshock 4 till Playstation 5 och lira gamla spel, men inte nya.
Om några få månader släpps äntligen Playstation 5 och Xbox Series X och bakåtkompabilitet har varit en het potatis länge. Detta gäller dock inte bara spel utan också tillbehör du redan har till din konsol och för att göra det tydligt för potentiella köpare har Sony publicerat ett blogginlägg som går igenom vilka Playstation 4-tillbehör som fungerar på Playstation 5.
Du kommer att kunna ansluta Dualshock 4 och officiellt licensierade tredjepartstillverkade gamepads till Playstaton 5 men bara för att lira de Playstation 4 som stöds. Du kommer inte kunna spela Playstation 5-spel med dessa, med motiveringen att man vill kunna skräddarsy PS5-spel för den nya Dualsense-kontrollen.
På samma sätt är Playstation Camera, PS Move Motion Controllers och Playstation VR Aim Controller kompatibla med Playstation 5. Går att ansluta, du kan lira Playstation 4-spelen som fungerar på Playstation 5 och som har stöd för dessa kontroller. Du måste dock ha en adapter för kameran men denna ska göras tillgänglig kostnadsfritt.
