26

Sony listar Playstation 5-kompatibla PS4-tillbehör

NyhetPlaystationHårdvaraTillbehör
av

Du kan till exempel ansluta en Dualshock 4 till Playstation 5 och lira gamla spel, men inte nya.

Om några få månader släpps äntligen Playstation 5 och Xbox Series X och bakåtkompabilitet har varit en het potatis länge. Detta gäller dock inte bara spel utan också tillbehör du redan har till din konsol och för att göra det tydligt för potentiella köpare har Sony publicerat ett blogginlägg som går igenom vilka Playstation 4-tillbehör som fungerar på Playstation 5.

Du kommer att kunna ansluta Dualshock 4 och officiellt licensierade tredjepartstillverkade gamepads till Playstaton 5 men bara för att lira de Playstation 4 som stöds. Du kommer inte kunna spela Playstation 5-spel med dessa, med motiveringen att man vill kunna skräddarsy PS5-spel för den nya Dualsense-kontrollen.

På samma sätt är Playstation Camera, PS Move Motion Controllers och Playstation VR Aim Controller kompatibla med Playstation 5. Går att ansluta, du kan lira Playstation 4-spelen som fungerar på Playstation 5 och som har stöd för dessa kontroller. Du måste dock ha en adapter för kameran men denna ska göras tillgänglig kostnadsfritt.

  • Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.

  • The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).

  • The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.

  • Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.

#playstation-4#playstation-5
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
26
 Kommentarer
??? Varför jämnför du VR med Playstation kontroller? igår 23:40 För att det finns fler funktioner på nyare kontroller. Ta VR tex. där ett DK1 eller DK2 inte ens kommer i närheten av en Rift S. 04/08 Bra beslut av Sony, annnars finns det en uppenbar risk för att Dualsensefunktionerna inte används lika frekvent i kommande PS5-titlar. Kul med ny teknik i dosan, hoppas movekontrollerna också får lite kärlek för där behövs det verkligen en rejäl uppdate... 04/08 Jag håller med, jag måste köpa nytt tangentbord varje gång nytt grafikkort kommer ut. 04/08 Förväntade mig det. Man kan ju använda PS-kontroller till PS2 men dom funkar ju inte prima med alla PS2-spel som är byggda runt DS2. 04/08 Jag använder t.o.m. en PS3-kontroll som inte ens borde fungera med PC. Men med ett program som får den att låtsas vara en X360-kontroll fungerar det hur bra som helst. 04/08 Racingspel funkar ju på samma sätt, är något annat spel också med just en hagel precis som du säger i ditt exempel. Bara det att det är motstånd i dosan nu också så ser fortfarande inte problemet?! Är så lång trigger väg att man vänjer sig. Men som det... 04/08 Varför skulle inte det gå? Jag använder fortfarande Xbox 360 kontroller till min PC som ju är ny. Inga problem där inte. Några tekniska hinder finns det i alla fall inte. 04/08 Det går inte att jämföra en konsol som specifikt var designad för Wiis unika kontroller med PS5 som är precis likadan förutom adaptive triggers som ändå bara är en gimmick. 04/08 Till alla som tror att det handlar om ren girighet från Sonys sida eller att skillnaderna är såpass små att det kvittar vilken kontroll man använder; de nya kontrollerna verkar helt klart ha funktioner som Dualshock 4 saknar. Den mest markanta skillnade... 04/08
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
145

Nattsudd: Vilken spel har den bästa inledningen?

Allmänt spelsnack2018-04-04 15:22

Inledningen i spel är superviktig men vilket spel gör det allra bäst?

Live
6

Activision Blizzard omsatte 16,7 miljarder kronor senaste tre månaderna

NyhetSpelbranschenigår 19:21

Och i spelantal är King större än både Activision och Blizzard tillsammans. Med råge.

Nytt i forumet
Live
29

Forumdiskussion: vad tycker du om plattformsexklusivt innehåll i spel?

Allmänt spelsnackigår 14:12

Debatten blossar upp igen när Spider-Man bara blir tillgänglig i PS4-versionen av Marvel's Avengers.

Live
7

Överraskning! Mortal Shell släpps den 18 augusti

NyhetActionigår 16:04

Det är ju snart.

Live
9

Fin milstolpe för Greedfall - passerar en miljon sålda exemplar

NyhetActionRollspeligår 15:49

Har du testat rollspelet?

Live
12

Hands-on: Marvel's Avengers

FörhandstittActionPCPlaystationXboxigår 15:00

Marvel's Avengers har stor variation men för mycket "Games as a Service".

Live
5

Se Japan-gameplay från WRC 9

NyhetRacingigår 13:51

Furusurottoru racingvänner!

Live
14

Kan nyskapande nätkod lösa problemet med lagg?

NyhetActionSportigår 12:47

Rollback Netcode ser ut att vara lika delar smart programmering som svart magi.

Live
12

Call of Duty: Warzone har över 75 miljoner spelare

NyhetActionigår 11:25

Imponerande för ett spel som släpptes i mars.

37

Snabbkollen - Är Battle Royale något för dig?

Live
12

Arkane Studios visar hur de byggde den fantastiska inledningen i Prey

NyhetActionigår 09:58

Hur får man spelaren att bryta sig ur en bur den inte vet existerar?

Live
1

Gwent gör Ciri till en klippdocka i sitt season pass

NyhetRollspelStrategiigår 08:53

Gwent gör Ciri till en klippdocka i sitt season pass

Live
0

Charmiga plattformsrullaren Skully släppt - se lanseringstrailern

NyhetÄventyrigår 08:28

Humor och snitsiga banor väntar.

Live
17

Baldur's Gate III bommar augustisläppet

NyhetRollspel2020-08-04 21:27

Du får vänta lite extra på releasen av early access-versionen.

Live
5

Snubbeltrubbel! Fall Guys överrumplade av spelaranstormning

NyhetSport2020-08-04 20:57

De söta degkaraktärerna lockar oväntat många spelare och servrarna fick nog.

Live
71

Uppmaning i forumet: slut fred i konsolkriget

Allmänt spelsnack2020-08-04 15:19

Att tjafsa om den bästa plattformen är ju ändå ganska fjantigt.

Live
35

Microsofts spelstreamingtjänst får septemberlansering i Sverige

NyhetSpelbranschenXboxÖvriga2020-08-04 15:59

Ingår i Game Pass Ultimate utan extra kostnad.

Live
30

GTA 5 slog säljrekord - trots att det gavs bort gratis

NyhetAction2020-08-04 14:52

Take-Two fortsätter att håva in storkovan på biltjuvar, trots fripassagerare.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen