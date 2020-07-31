343i bemöter grafikkritiken i Halo Infinite, håller med om flera punkter

"Vi har mycket jobb att göra."
Den senaste veckans hetaste potatis har varit den om det grafiska i Halo Infinite, som kritiserats kraftigt på sina håll. Två tredjedelar av FZ-läsarna uttrycker en besvikelse, och nu uttalar sig 343 Industries i ett gemensamt meddelande – där de håller med i mångt och mycket om kritiken.
Man säger att ett uttalat mål – efter både community-feedback och lärdomar från Halo 4, 5 och Halo Wars 2 – att man strävade efter en klassisk look, som "definierade originaltrilogin". Detta innebär något "renare", men man understryker att detta inte är lika med färre detaljer.
Det är en estetik som 343i kommer hålla fast vid, men kritiken rymmer mer än så här.
Det som kanske diskuterats mest är spelets "visual fidelity", och 343i säger att de fått mycket negativ feedback kring platta objekt och karaktärer, en "plastig" känsla och "trist" ljussättning. 343i har läst allt detta (och även tagit del av memes) och är alltså på många plan rörande överens med spelarna. Även om demon var flera veckor gammal, erkänner 343i att de har jobb att göra.
We've read your comments, we've seen the homemade examples of retouched content, and yes we've heard the Digital Foundry assessments. In many ways we are in agreement here – we do have work to do to address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game.
De räknade med en del av kritiken, medan annan var mer oväntad och ska ha lett till att teamet har nya "möjligheter och överväganden" att ta ställning till. Någon de tar "väldigt allvarligt" på. Det finns inga mer konkreta svar än så, men 343i lovar att jobba hårt för att möta förväntningarna.
Hela utdraget med det grafiska finns undertill, och ännu fler svar finns på Halo Waypoint.
First, we want to acknowledge that yes, we’ve heard the feedback coming from parts of the community regarding the visuals in the Halo Infinite campaign demo. While we see and hear far more positive than negative, we do want to share a bit more context. From our perspective, there are two key areas being debated around the community – overall art style and visual fidelity.
Based on our learnings from Halo 4, Halo 5, and Halo Wars 2 – along with strong community feedback – we decided to shift back towards the legacy aesthetics that defined the original trilogy. With Halo Infinite, we’re returning to a more ‘classic’ art style which was a key message going back to the very first reveal that garnered enthusiastic and positive responses. This translates to a more vibrant palette, “cleaner” models and objects with less “noise”, though it doesn’t mean less detail. While we appreciate this may not be everyone’s personal preference, we stand by this decision and are happy to see it resonating with so many fans around the world.
The second theme being discussed involves visual fidelity. Negative feedback in this area includes comments around characters and objects appearing flat, simplistic and plastic-like, lighting feeling dull and flat, and object pop-in. We’ve read your comments, we’ve seen the homemade examples of retouched content, and yes we’ve heard the Digital Foundry assessments. In many ways we are in agreement here – we do have work to do to address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game. The build used to run the campaign demo was work-in-progress from several weeks ago with a variety of graphical elements and game systems still being finished and polished. While some of the feedback was expected and speaks to areas already in progress, other aspects of the feedback have brought new opportunities and considerations to light that the team is taking very seriously and working to assess. We don’t have firm answers or outcomes to share yet but the team is working as quickly as possible on plans to address some of the feedback around detail, clarity, and overall fidelity. The team is committed and focused on making sure we have a beautiful world for players to explore when we launch.