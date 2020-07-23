5

Demonstration från Halo Infinite-kampanjen

NyhetAction
av

Halo är tillbaka med sin "största kampanj någonsin".

Löftet var en rejäl titt på Halo Infinite-kampanjen under kvällens Xbox-event, och det var vad vi fick när spelet var först ut. Enligt 343i har de byggt spelet för Xbox Series X, och det kommer rulla "fläckfritt i 60 fps". Ännu inget datum, utan det är fortsatt vaga "holiday 2020" som gäller.

When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Enjoy a first look at Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, captured real-time and representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution.

#halo-infinite
Skribent
Fredrik Eriksson
Skicka en rättelse
5
 Kommentarer
Vad får dig att tycka det är en sämre motor? idag 19:08 Destiny i en sämre motor 8) (Förstår dock varför, ska ändå likna "Halo"). idag 18:48 Halo tillbaka till grunderna kändes det som. Trevligt såg det ut så spelar igenom det på gamepass när det kommer till PC vilket jag hoppas det gör direkt. idag 18:44 Ser ut så som min nostalgihjärna minns det första Halo på Xboxen. idag 18:42 Ser ut som Doom möter Halo? Gillade gameplayen iaf, även om det gick lite långsamt med handkontroll! idag 18:28
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
0

Fabulöst! Nytt Fable utannonserat

NyhetPCXboxidag 19:14

Efter många rykten i flera år bekräftas till sist den sagolika comebacken.

Live
2

Efter utannonsering, nedläggning, ny utannonsering – trailer från Stalker 2!

NyhetPCXboxidag 19:01

Tålamod, vilken grej det är ändå!

Nytt i forumet
Live
2

Ny, bedårande Everwild-trailer

NyhetÄventyridag 18:51

Rare bygger ännu en färgsprakande värld.

Live
8

Avowed är Obsidians nya rollspel, i Pillars of Eternity-världen

NyhetPCRollspelXboxidag 18:37

Släpps till pc och Xbox Series X.

Live
4

State of Decay 3 utannonserat via en vintrig och filmisk trailer

NyhetActionidag 18:26

Zombierna har ännu inte gett upp.

Live
37

Från 17:00 – Stor Xbox-fest med Halo Infinite-fokus

NyhetXboxidag 15:45

Huvudnumret börjar 18:00, men uppvärmningen ser du redan en timme tidigare.

Live
32

Hur kommer du minnas Xbox One?

Allmänt spelsnackidag 06:24

Ska leva vidare sida vid sida med Series X, men de mest tongivande Xbox One-åren ligger sannolikt bakom oss.

Live
14

Quiz – Vad kan du om långa spel?

ArtikelÖvrigtidag 15:00

Långa spel hör sommarlovet/semestern till. Tio sådana handlar veckans quiz om.

Live
7

Bioware om Dragon Age: "svårt" med distansjobb men arbetet går "framåt"

NyhetRollspelidag 13:51

En liten (liten) uppdatering om drakläget.

Live
7

Frontbilden för Halo Infinite känns onekligen klassisk

NyhetXboxidag 13:09

Ikväll väntar äntligen ett djupdyk i den nya Halo Infinite-kampanjen.

Live
5

Nytt Ubisoft Forward i september

NyhetSpelbranschenidag 12:19

Exakt vad som visas återstår att se.

Live
9

Asus ROG Phone 3 släppt i Sverige

NyhetHårdvaraidag 10:23

Fram till midnatt har du chansen att vinna den.

Live
19

Xbox Series X har flest lanseringsspel "någonsin" – i november?

NyhetSpelbranschenXboxidag 09:47

Microsoft skryter, och slinter med tungan?

Live
12

Gratisdelen i Final Fantasy XIV växer, ger oss basspelet OCH Heavensward

NyhetPCPlaystationidag 09:19

Leveltaket för gratisspelarna höjs från 35 till 60.

Live
5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon till sist PS5-bekräftat, släpps i november

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxidag 08:54

Also: ny trailer från sjunde Yakuza.

Live
30

Hands-on – FZ spelar Star Wars: Squadrons

FörhandstittPCPlaystationXboxigår 17:00

För inte alls länge sedan var Star Wars-spelen uträknade. Nu har vinden vänt – eller?

Live
3

Joddlande kossor, etc! Farming Simulator 19 flyttar till Alperna

NyhetPCPlaystationXboxigår 20:30

Alpine Farming Expansion släpps i november.

Live
9

Xbox Game Pass till Playstation och Switch låter inte längre sannolikt

NyhetNintendoPlaystationXboxigår 19:11

Var tidigare en målsättning.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen