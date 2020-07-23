Demonstration från Halo Infinite-kampanjen

Halo är tillbaka med sin "största kampanj någonsin".
Löftet var en rejäl titt på Halo Infinite-kampanjen under kvällens Xbox-event, och det var vad vi fick när spelet var först ut. Enligt 343i har de byggt spelet för Xbox Series X, och det kommer rulla "fläckfritt i 60 fps". Ännu inget datum, utan det är fortsatt vaga "holiday 2020" som gäller.
When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet. Enjoy a first look at Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, captured real-time and representative of the experience on Xbox Series X running at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution.