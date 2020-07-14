Teamet övervägde pirater och musketörer innan det blev Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch fastnade till sist vid samurajer.
Nu är Ghost of Tsushima (recension) släppt, och därmed har Sucker Punch gjort sitt tredje PS4-spel någonsin; de släppte Infamous Second Son och First Light 2014. I Playstation-bloggen ser Brian Fleming, en av studions grundare, tillbaka på resan som tog dem fram till 17 juli 2020.
Sucker Punch visste tidigt att de ville ha en fri, öppen värld med närstrider – men sedan?
Beyond that we were uncertain. Pirates? Rob Roy? The Three Musketeers? All these were considered — but we kept coming back to feudal Japan and telling the story of a samurai warrior. Then one fateful fall afternoon we found a historical account of the Mongol invasion of Tsushima in 1274, and the entire vision clicked into place.
Sjörövare! Tre musketörer! Rob Roy! Ghost of Tsushima hade kunnat bli något helt annat.
Även om studion spikat tid och rum innebar det inte att allt föll på plats. Fleming berättar att de hade "många kreativa problem", i hur de skulle berätta historien om den enda samurajen som överlevde ett stort slag. Och inte hade de några superkrafter att luta sig mot den här gången.
Dessutom förstod de att allt hade kunnat krackelera om de inte fick till striderna.
In the end, what pulled us through this six (!!!) year project? I think the key was the clarity of the original vision. Unlike any project I’ve previously worked on, Ghost of Tsushima’s topline vision stayed almost entirely unchanged throughout years of development.