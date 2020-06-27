Svara!

Sony slår ett slag för indiespelen med Playstation Indies, 9 titlar visas upp

NyhetIndiePlaystation
av

Hoppas kunna stötta indiescenen på ett bra sätt.

Playstation Indies låter inte lika snärtigt som Nintendos "Nindies", men man kan inte få allt. Vad vi får är däremot ett nytt indieinitiativ. Shuhei Yoshida, som varit indieboss hos Playstation sedan i fjol, bekräftar satsningen via Playstation-bloggen. Man hoppas kunna stötta och visa upp...

...the best of the best indie games being published on Playstation and the entire indie community as a whole. Our goal is to make Playstation the best place to develop, find, and play great indie games.

Yoshida-san menar att indiescenen är viktigare än någonsin då AAA-utveckling blivit en sådan finansiell börda att stora företag inte vågar ta särskilt stora risker med nya koncept. Nya indiespel kommer dessutom att släppas via PS Now varje månad. Först ut i juli: Hello Neighbor.

Nio spel, till både PS4 och PS5, bekräftas i trailern undertill med allt från pyssliga Maquette och Worms Rumble, till näpna Carto med sin kartgimmick och narrativa resan Where the Heart is.

I was so excited to see the strong reactions to the amazing indie titles featured in the PS5 Future of Gaming event a few weeks ago. Do they not look charming and interesting? I, for one, could not get the Bugsnax song out of my head for a few days since the show went live.

#playstation-4#playstation-5#playstation-indies
Skribent
Fredrik Eriksson
Skicka en rättelse
...
 Kommentarer
Bli först att kommentera!
Live
28

Fallout blir tv-serie!

NyhetSpelbranschenÖvrigtigår 20:03

Amazon har köpt licensen.

Live
14

Hands-on – Hyper Scape är Ubisofts futuristiska Battle Royale

FörhandstittActionigår 20:15

Vi har spelat. Se gameplay och läs våra första intryck från Apex Legends-utmanaren.

Nytt i forumet
Live
21

Bitvis "klumpigt berättande" drar ner The Last of Us Part II

Medlemmarnas recensioner2020-06-27 12:18

Nosar på ett högre betyg i sina bästa stunder, men @Bennii stannar på en stadig trea.

Live
2

Charles Cecil avslöjar: Beyond a Steel Sky kommer till Steam 16 juli

NyhetPCÄventyrigår 17:28

Släpptes nyligen via Apple Arcade.

Live
11

Utskällda mobilspelet Commander Keen verkar ha avrättats i det tysta

NyhetÖvrigtigår 16:12

"Åh, nej."

Live
13

Quiz – Vad kan du om superhjältar i spel?

ArtikelÖvrigtigår 15:00

Har du superflax? Eller blir det superfail? Hur mycket kan du om superhjältespelen?

Live
13

Svenskt, experimentellt stadsbyggarspel - nu i early access

NyhetPCSimulationÖvrigtigår 14:25

Supermysigt, meditativt från Oskar Stålberg. För bara en 50-lapp.

Live
6

Fallout 76 snart till Game pass

NyhetPCXboxigår 13:00

Både till Xbox och PC, inklusive Wastelanders-tillägget.

Live
24

Veckans fråga - gör högre fps dig bättre i multiplayer-shooters?

ArtikelHårdvaraSponsrat innehålligår 12:00
Live
1

Frifräsande Devolver Digital håller spelpresentation 11 juli

NyhetPCPlaystationSpelbranschenXboxÖvrigtigår 10:54

Vi börjar kunna formulan vid det här laget.

Live
6

Förhandstitt – Deathloop är en dödsdans i Arkane-format

FörhandstittActionPCPlaystationigår 09:19

Arkanes nya spel böjer tiden som det vill och låter spelaren bli sin egen värsta fiende.

Live
13

Testa nära 70 osläppta Xbox One-spel

NyhetXboxÖvrigtigår 08:02

Istället för E3 - spelbara demos hemma i din soffa, med start senare denna månad.

Live
16

Worms är tillbaka - get ready to rumble!

NyhetPCPlaystationÄventyrigår 07:44

32 spelare i realtidsmatcher, men med klassisk touch.

Live
6

Trots "bevis" hävdar utvecklaren: inga mikrotransaktioner i Crash 4

NyhetAction2020-07-01 20:30

Punggrävlings-kalabalik.

Live
16

Xbox Game Pass i juli: Fallout 76 (med npc:er!), Soulcalibur VI med flera

Allmänt spelsnack2020-07-01 16:37

@Mortaigne reder ut vad som gäller för pc och Xbox One.

Live
31

Trailern från Crysis-remastern visas klockan 18, men du kan redan se den

NyhetPCPlaystationXbox2020-07-01 16:57

UPPDATERAD Crytek har senarelagt gameplayvisningen och releasedatumet efter feedback som inkommit efter läckorna.

Live
15

Resident Evil Village är till "60 %" klart, byn är också en huvudperson

NyhetPCPlaystationXbox2020-07-01 16:44

I augusti ska vi få veta mer.

Live
20

Guide - så kommer du igång med spelstreaming

Artikel2020-07-01 15:30

Samtidigt som det är busenkelt att komma igång med streaming idag blir det snabbt en djungel, både vad det gäller tjänster och teknik. Låt vår stora guide bli din machete.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen