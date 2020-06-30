11

Ubisoft presenterar battle royal-spel nu på torsdag

Teasersajt för något som heter Hyper Scape har sett dagens ljus.

Efter lite tissel, tassel och rykten är det nu, typ, officiellt: Ubisoft göt ett battle royal-spel, och det heter Hyper Scape. En ny sajt har öppnats, som i inte helt raka termer skriver om ett företag som specialiserar sig på “direct neural simulation”.

Prisma Dimensions is thrilled to bring you the first iteration of the Hyper Scape on July 2nd - and with it, the pulse-pounding action of Crown Rush! Get ready to drop into the neon-drenched streets of the world’s premiere virtual city, Neo Arcadia. You'll want to hit the ground running, as you’ll need every advantage you can find to give yourself a leg up on the competition. Only the best contenders will make it to the final showdown. Will you claim victory, or fall to the perils of the Hyper Scape?

Prisma Dimensions har alltså tagit fram en produkt som heter just hyper scape, med vars hjälp vi ska få uppleva "the pulse-pounding action of Crown Rush" i en virtuell stad som heter Neo Arcadia. Låter Ubisoft, låter simulerad VR, låter battle royal.

Man kan redan nu anmäla sig till vad en journalist (som också postade ett par bilder) beskriver som ett “free-to-play first-person battle royale game” som ska få en öppen pc-beta redan 12 juli.

2 juli får vi veta mer. Vi håller er uppdaterade.

@Ac3 Toni: Kikat någonting på Escape from Tarkov? Tyckte det fyllde pvp-hålet som the division lämnade idag 13:43 Sjukt tveksamt, de har ju varit notoriskt dåliga på att hindra fuskare i deras pvp-läge. Spelet kan ju vara hur bra som helst i grunden, har man inte de tekniska bitarna polerade eller ett bra anti-fusk så bli det ju aldrig kul ändå. idag 10:44 Tycker The Division skulle ha ett grymt Battle Royale. idag 10:41 Antar att free-to-play spel ger storkovan till alla bolag som har det i princip. Många som köper prylar i spelen helt enkelt. idag 10:12 Skräddaren säger nej. Bestämt nej! idag 09:56 Förhandstippar att det blir en flopp. Dom får det svårt att etablera sig ibland dom populäraste BR-spelen. Är för övrigt noll intresserad av BR-genren personligen. ╮(╯_╰)╭ idag 09:41 Orkar inte med fler BR nu. Warzone var kul ett tag men blev rätt snabbt samla gamla nötande. Hoppas på att nästa nya "fluga" äntrar scenen snart. idag 09:18 Battleroyal+UBI=*Gäsp* idag 08:53 Ser jag spel i BR eller Survival genre så är det automatiskt nej. Behöver inte ens kolla på spelet idag 08:47 ^ This. Kom för att skriva samma sak. Helsike så många BR-spel det ska släppas då. Men visst, de lär väl dra in pengar som tusan. Inte att undra på att Indie går bra när de stora bolagen bara gör nya iterationer av samma spel eller alla kopierar varandr... idag 08:43
