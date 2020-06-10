19

Microsoft lägger ner Mixer - hänvisar till Facebook Gaming istället

NyhetSpelbranschen
av

Hot take: de kommer välja Twitch istället.

I en överraskande tweet meddelade Microsoft i afton att de lägger ner sin streamingplattform Mixer och blir istället partners med Facebook Gaming. Mixer kommer vara igång till den 22 juli, mindre än ett år efter att de enligt obekräftade uppgifter ska ha betalat stjärnan Ninja mellan 20-30 miljoner dollar för att lämna Twitch och istället streama exklusivt hos dem.

Mixer skriver i sitt längre uttalande att existerande partnerkontrakt automatiskt kommer att föras över till motsvarande deal på Facebook Gaming.

  • Mixer Partners will be granted partner status with Facebook Gaming, and the platform will honor and match all existing Partner agreements as closely as possible. Mixer Partners will receive an update from Mixer today on how to kickoff the sign-up process.

  • Streamers participating in Mixer’s open monetization program will be granted eligibility for the Facebook Gaming Level Up Program, where you can continue to grow and monetize your streams. Facebook Gaming will also fast-track onboarding for eligible streamers.

  • We encourage all Mixer viewers to spend their remaining Embers and Sparks to help support your favorite Mixer Partners and streamers. Mixer Partners will receive double-payment for all of their earnings in the month of June – so your support of Embers, Sparks and channel subscriptions for Mixer Partners will go even further during the rest of this month.

  • Viewers with outstanding Ember balances, channel subscriptions or Mixer Pro subscriptions will receive Xbox Gift Card credit as a thank you for your engagement on the platform. Details on what you can expect can be found at this FAQ.

  • The Mixer service will continue to run through July 22, 2020. After that, Mixer.com will redirect to fb.gg, Facebook’s desktop home for gaming video, Mixer broadcasting on Xbox One will be temporarily disabled and the Mixer apps will notify or redirect viewers to continue watching their favorite streamers at Facebook Gaming.

  • For more details on what this means for you, check out this FAQ.

#facebook-gaming#mixer#twitch
Chefredaktör
Carl Johansson-Sundelius
Skicka en rättelse
19
 Kommentarer
Ninja och Shroud är de stora vinnarna verkar det som. igår 23:37 Lovar att aldrig tid på Facebook gaming igår 23:28 Jag kanske missat något men det känns som det både kom plötsligt och skall genomföras som om de har rejält bråttom. Jag undrar om det kan ligga andra avtal med Facebook i botten? Typ VR vilket gör att man behöver kasta ut mixer. Gissningsvis är jag ju... igår 23:09 Haha, right, den dagen jag ger FB en större del av mitt liv finns inte i almanackan. igår 22:56 Är detta ett skämt? Facebook gaming? Ok var beredda på att få era personliga uppgifter hackade. Skulle inte ta i något som har med Facebook att göra med tång ens.. Nåja, bara Twitch och YouTube kvar då igår 22:55 vet inte om det är sant, men Slasher skrev detta: "Sources: Facebook offered an insane offer at almost double for the original Mixer contracts of Ninja and Shroud but Loaded/Ninja/Shroud said no and forced Mixer to buy them out. Ninja made ~$30M from... igår 22:32 Nog för att Mixer misslyckats rejält men jag trodde i alla fall att man skulle hålla liv i det över den nya konsollanseringen. igår 22:26 Tror inte de va så många som lämnade. :P igår 22:12 Microsoft börjar ta efter Google. Testa något nytt ett tag och sen när det inte blir populärt direkt, lägg ned det. igår 22:06 Så fort jag hör "Facebook Gaming" så tänker jag på alla småspel som folk satt och nötte förr i tiden (kanske nuförtiden också?). Jagade liv genom att spamma att man skulle klicka på några länkar, se reklamer och skit. Farmville hette väl ett av de mest... igår 22:03
Läs alla kommentarer!
Live
4

Recension – Disintegration bjuder in till "taktisk och rolig multiplayer"

RecensionActionPCPlaystationStrategiXbox2020-06-10 15:00

Halo-skaparen kombinerar action, strategi och svävarcyklar. Har du testat?

Live
5

Nintendo kommer sakta men säkert släcka ner sin mobila satsning

NyhetNintendoigår 20:30

Detta menar renommerade Bloomberg.

Nytt i forumet
Live
30

Släck törsten, för nu ska vi rösta (och mixa) fram FZ-sommardrinken

Allmänt snack2020-06-20 19:32

Skål!

Live
10

Det var på tiden, här är Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time!

NyhetActionPlaystationXboxigår 17:05

Släpps 2 oktober till Playstation 4 och Xbox One.

Live
21

Steam-releasen ger Titanfall 2 revansch för usla lanseringen

NyhetActionPCigår 16:54

Återuppstår.

Live
6

Rykte: Suicide Squad blir nästa spel från Batman Arkhams Rocksteady

NyhetRyktenigår 16:12

I augusti kan frågetecken rätas ut.

Live
9

Recension – Charmig svensk metroidvania i Alwa's Legacy

RecensionIndiePCÄventyrigår 15:14

Somriga äventyr i ett land fullt av pussel och bedårande figurer.

Live
4

Gamla godingen Injustice: Gods Among Us gratis nu

NyhetActionPCPlaystationXboxigår 14:40

Skynda och fynda, gäller ända fram till löning.

Live
50

Vi söker en programmerare!

ArtikelAllmänt2020-06-11 15:55

Vårt teknikgäng behöver förstärkning i form av en fullstack-utvecklare, en som kan det där med data.

Live
10

Activision visar upp Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time idag

NyhetActionÄventyrÖvrigtigår 12:14

Taiwaneser råkade avslöja titeln - snart blir den officiell.

Live
15

FIFA 21 till PC portas från old gen-konsolerna

NyhetSportÖvrigtigår 10:46

Ingen PS5- eller Series X-kvalitet enligt EA.

Live
30

Antal mikrotransaktioner i Star Wars: Squadrons – "Noll"

NyhetActionPCPlaystationXboxÖvrigtigår 10:50

Vi får ett fullt spel vid release, lovar utvecklarna.

Live
10

Hands-on – Dirt 5 blir stökig kaos-rallycross

FörhandstittPCPlaystationRacingXboxÖvrigaigår 10:00

Codemasters byter riktning. Igen.

Live
3

Macbat 64 är en nostalgikick för Nintendo 64-nostalgiker

Medlemmarnas recensioner2020-06-17 22:10

En referensresa som inte är för alla, säger @faderhjärnan i sin medlemsrecension.

Live
5

Quantic Dream-trippel släppt på Steam

NyhetPCPlaystationÄventyrÖvrigtigår 09:00

Heavy Rain, Beyond och Detroit.

Live
90

Insomniac förklarar varför PS5:ans SSD är så viktig för Ratchet & Clank

NyhetActionPlaystation2020-06-21 18:20

Och givetvis ackompanjeras det av en hel del Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart-gameplay.

Live
50

Söndagssnack: Vad tror du om Star Wars Squadrons efter gameplay-trailern?

Nyhetskommentarer2020-06-19 01:54

Hur hett är Squadrons på en skala från Jar Jar Binks till Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Live
9

Devolver Digital anordnar ett eget livestream-event i juli

NyhetSpelbranschen2020-06-21 13:53

Och är de sin vana trogen lär det bli en spektakulär händelse.

Aktiva diskussioner
Desktop
Profil

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB. Citering är tillåten om källan anges. Om FZ.se, Kontakta oss.

Till toppen