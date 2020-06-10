Microsoft lägger ner Mixer - hänvisar till Facebook Gaming istället

Hot take: de kommer välja Twitch istället.
I en överraskande tweet meddelade Microsoft i afton att de lägger ner sin streamingplattform Mixer och blir istället partners med Facebook Gaming. Mixer kommer vara igång till den 22 juli, mindre än ett år efter att de enligt obekräftade uppgifter ska ha betalat stjärnan Ninja mellan 20-30 miljoner dollar för att lämna Twitch och istället streama exklusivt hos dem.
Mixer Partners, streamers, and community - today, we've got some very big news for you.— Mixer (@WatchMixer) June 22, 2020
While we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer, we're officially partnering with @FacebookGaming and we're cordially inviting all of you to join.
📰 https://t.co/E1eMDvjYQb pic.twitter.com/554hHAXfaB
Mixer skriver i sitt längre uttalande att existerande partnerkontrakt automatiskt kommer att föras över till motsvarande deal på Facebook Gaming.
Mixer Partners will be granted partner status with Facebook Gaming, and the platform will honor and match all existing Partner agreements as closely as possible. Mixer Partners will receive an update from Mixer today on how to kickoff the sign-up process.
Streamers participating in Mixer’s open monetization program will be granted eligibility for the Facebook Gaming Level Up Program, where you can continue to grow and monetize your streams. Facebook Gaming will also fast-track onboarding for eligible streamers.
We encourage all Mixer viewers to spend their remaining Embers and Sparks to help support your favorite Mixer Partners and streamers. Mixer Partners will receive double-payment for all of their earnings in the month of June – so your support of Embers, Sparks and channel subscriptions for Mixer Partners will go even further during the rest of this month.
Viewers with outstanding Ember balances, channel subscriptions or Mixer Pro subscriptions will receive Xbox Gift Card credit as a thank you for your engagement on the platform. Details on what you can expect can be found at this FAQ.
The Mixer service will continue to run through July 22, 2020. After that, Mixer.com will redirect to fb.gg, Facebook’s desktop home for gaming video, Mixer broadcasting on Xbox One will be temporarily disabled and the Mixer apps will notify or redirect viewers to continue watching their favorite streamers at Facebook Gaming.
For more details on what this means for you, check out this FAQ.