Arkane-löfte om Deathloop på PS5: 4K och 60 bildrutor per sekund

NyhetActionPlaystation
av

Arkane om sin nästa satsning.

Det avslöjades i fjol på E3, men det var först under PS5-eventet vi fick en tydligare bild av Arkanes Måndag hela veckan-satsning Deathloop. Det släpps lagom till julskinkan 2020, och gör det då "bara" via pc och Playstation 5. Detta då man slutit en konsoltidsexklusiv deal med Sony.

Via Bethesda-sajten delar man nu med sig av löftet till alla PS5-spelare: 4K och 60 fps. Vidare berättar man att man kommer dra nytta av Dualsense-kontrollens haptiska feedback.

Leveraging the PS5's cutting-edge graphics and technology like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, Deathloop invites you into a beautiful and immersive world – the truest signature of an Arkane game.

Bortom nextgen-tugget låter Deathloop på pappret som ett klassiskt Arkane-spel med friheten att tackla uppdragen så som du önskar. Det är dock inte hela sanningen då spelet centreras kring den eviga (eller...?) duellen mellan protagonisten Colt och antagonisten Julianna.

Dels kan AI:n kontrollera Julianna, men även slumpmässiga spelare som kan ge sig in i katt och råtta-leken. Dinga Bakaba, game director, förklarar lite mer om hur de tänker sig detta.

We felt this style of multiplayer, where we give people the option to play as the main antagonist, is a great way to really ramp up the level of trickery, tension, chaos and just plain unpredictability that we love in games like this. We feel that our game systems uniquely position us to allow for the confrontation between two players to be one not just of skill, but of wits, creativity and an open display of your personality.

The focus is on the campaign and the story. And that campaign can be played with Julianna controlled only by the AI, or – and this is our recommendation – by a mix of A.I. and random players to experience the range of unpredictability and chaos that Julianna is capable of.

Var helt övertygad om att Bakaba var en spelbar figur som någon ville att jag skulle levla första gången jag läste det. idag 20:37
