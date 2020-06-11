18

Ryktena stämde: Bluepoint gör Demon's Souls-remake

NyhetPlaystation
av

Fromsoftwares PS3-genombrott får nytt liv.

Under PS5-showen avslöjade Shuhei Yoshida något "väldigt nära och kärt"; remaken av Demon's Souls från "remaster-fabriken" Bluepoint som ligger bakom hyllade nyversionen av Shadow of Colossus till Playstation 4. Det har tisslats (och tasslats) länge om detta, men nu är det officiellt.

This remake invites players to experience the original brutal challenge, completely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced with a new “Fractured Mode." In addition to beautiful shadow effects and ray tracing, players can choose between two graphics modes while playing: one focused on fidelity, and one focused on frame rate.

Fredrik Eriksson
Man förstör ingenting genom en remake. Originalet finns fortfarande kvar. idag 01:40 Hoppas på spel släpp till pc nu också!!! :) idag 01:05 Gött med remake, förstår inte varför folk bara vill ha en remaster. Älskade Demon's Souls men det var smärtsamt uppenbart att många delar av spelet aldrig blev helt klara. Ska bli kul att se hur det blir! idag 00:19 Det har gjorts en remaster på Shadow of the Colossus till ps3 och en remake till ps4. igår 23:55 Kul att ryktena stämde! :) Spelade aldrig det på PS3 så ser fram emot att få spela det! igår 23:53 Det var en remake igår 23:43 va? shadow of the colossus var en remake. The recently revealed PS4 version of Shadow of the Colossus is not just a remastering of the old game, but a full on remake, according to Sony Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida. Yoshida confirmed this... igår 23:40 Nej, det är skillnad mellan remaster och remake.... Varför har folk svårt att förstå det? https://media.giphy.com/media/XD4qHZpkyUFfq/200w.gif *Colossus kanske var en remake* igår 23:38 Nu trollar du bara :) igår 23:36 Men Shadow of the Colossus var ju inte en Remake. Det var en Remaster Du vet skillnaden right? igår 23:35
