Spela Rainbow Six: Siege gratis i helgen

Action
av

Det kanske inte är SWAT 4 men det kombinerar taktik och action på ett lysande sätt.

Ubisofts sleeper hit Rainbow Six: Siege har inne på sitt femte år och är fortsatt en frekvent besökare på topplistan över de tio mest lirade spelen på Steam. Det senaste dygnet har närmare 100 000 personer lekt tjuv och polis och till helgen lär det säkert bli fler då spelet är gratis att testa.

The game will be fully playable from June 11th at 03:00 pm to June 15th at 10:00 pm (local time). Start your download Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege right now and be ready when servers open.

Once the free week end is over your progression will be carried over if you purchase the game.

Det enda som krävs är att du har ett Uplay-konto och som du kan läsa kommer framsteg du gör föras sparas om du bestämmer dig för att shoppa.

