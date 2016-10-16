2

Deppa inte över System Shock 3 - testa demot av ettans remaster

Nytt demo av System Shock släppt.

När det tidigare i veckan stod klart att Tencent kommer att "driva System Shock 3 framåt" var det många som blev oroliga över vad det kommer att innebära. Men, istället för att spekulera finns det betydligt mer glädjande nyheter - som ett demo av den remaster som Nightdive Studios arbetar på.

After two decades, Nightdive Studios is rebooting and re-imagining the original System Shock. We will keep the new game true to the classic experience, keeping all the things you loved while giving today's gamers the modern look and feel expected from a AAA title.

This Alpha Demo will give you a brief preview of the game. Please keep in mind this is a very early demo, so performance, content, etc is not final.

With the help of members of the original team, including the original Voice Actor of SHODAN, Terri Brosius, Citadel Station has never been more immersive or terrifying!

Demot finns att hämta hem från både Steam och GOG och vi väntar fortfarande på ett releasedatum för det hela spelet. Direktlänkar följer.

Har svårt att känna någon hype trots att SS är ett av mina favoritspel. idag 15:01 Lite jobbigt att de kört så hårt bort från musiken i systemshock. Man hör att de försökt följa melodin i medic låten i videon på deras steamsida men den är så långt bort från orginalet man kan komma: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17FAFpmNIWA idag 13:57
