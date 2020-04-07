Kärnvapenkriga i Command & Conquer Remastered, tack vare mod-stöd

EA går open source.
Den 5 juni släpps Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, ett paket med uppsnyggade versioner av Tiberian Dawn och Red Alert, och deras tre expansioner. Nu berättar utvecklarna att spelen även får fullt mod-stöd och att källkoden görs fritt tillgänglig under GNU GPL-licensen. Dessutom medföljer en baneditor.
Detta ger kreativa själar möjlighet att hitta på massor av kul. Petroglyph drar själva ett fint exemepel: man ställde sig frågan vad som skulle hända om Nod fick tag på en av GDI:s Mammoth Tanks? Sen moddade man ihop svaret: en stridsvagn som skjuter taktiska kärnvapen.
Spelet får stöd för Steam Workshop, så både kartor och moddar kan adderas den vägen. Origin-versionen kan lassa hem kartor inifrån spelet, men moddar måste manuellt läggas i rätt mappar innan de kan nås från ingame-menyn.
Så här säger producenten Jim Vessella:
Today we are proud to announce that alongside the launch of the Remastered Collection, Electronic Arts will be releasing the TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code under the GPL version 3.0 license. This is a key moment for Electronic Arts, the C&C community, and the gaming industry, as we believe this will be one of the first major RTS franchises to open source their source code under the GPL. It’s worth noting this initiative is the direct result of a collaboration between some of the community council members and our teams at EA. After discussing with the council members, we made the decision to go with the GPL license to ensure compatibility with projects like CnCNet and Open RA. Our goal was to deliver the source code in a way that would be truly beneficial for the community, and we hope this will enable amazing community projects for years to come.
LAN-stödet kommer dessvärre dröja. Tanken var att det skulle finnas med vid release, men corona har gjort det svårt att testa lokalt, varför det skjuts på framtiden. Men det ska komma senare, lovar man.
Command & Conquer Remastered släpps den 5 juni, på Steam och Origin. Det kostar omkring 200 kronor.