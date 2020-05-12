Ladda hem Discovery Tour i Assassin's Creed Odyssey och Origins gratis

Ubisoft bjuder på snygga historielektioner.
Vi minns alla hur trist det var att sitta och läsa om årtal och döda kungar på historielektionerna men nu kan åtminstone pluggandet kring det antika Grekland och Egypten bli roligare. Ubisoft bjuder nämligen på de fristående Discovery Tour-delarna till Assassin's Creed: Origins och Odyssey fram till den 21 maj.
Dessa utbildande lägen ger dig tillgång till de massiva spelvärldar Ubisoft byggt upp och medan de kanske inte 100 % historiskt korrekta är de ändå hyfsat representativa. Du kan också lyssna på guidade turer som ger dig djupare kunskap om respektive eras kultur.
Experience the world of Classical Greece like never before in Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece by Ubisoft®. In this educational mode, explore the world as a living museum, travel to over 29 regions, and embark on 30 guided tours led by charismatic characters such as Leonidas, Herodotus, and more.
Learn about Ancient Egypt with Discovery Tour, the new educational mode in Assassin's Creed Origins. Dive into the history of the ancient world with 75 interactive tours.
Du laddar antingen hem dem direkt i Uplay-klienten eller adderar dem till ditt konto via hemsidan.